Malaika Arora has dropped a new reel after her breakup with Arjun Kapoor, leaving the netizens impressed.

Malaika Arora is back living her single life. The actress recently confirmed her breakup with Arjun Kapoor, and now she's back making headlines for her public appearances and social media activities. On Monday, Malaika Arora shared a video in which she is seen dancing with Maniesh Paul.

In the video, Maniesh Paul and Malaika Arora collaborated and danced to the trending song Nain Matakka by Baby John. In the video, Malla and Maniesh are seemingly dancing in the hotel lobby, Arora looked pretty in an oversized jacket and was in sync with Paul. The actors shared the video, and Maniesh also called her 'Mere Baby John'. The video was shared with the caption, "Ab hoga halla kyonki saath main hai MALLA @malaikaaroraofficial you are @varundvn mere Baby John."

The song is from Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie Baby John. The upcoming actioner is the official adaptation of Thalapthy Vijay's Theri. Produced by Atlee, and directed by Kalees, Baby John will be released in cinemas on December 25.

About Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora breakup

Arjun Kapoor has confirmed that he is single and has parted ways with Malaika Arora. They started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official in 2019. In the past few months, reports of their breakup had surfaced on the internet and neither of them had reacted to them until Arjun confirmed his relationship status while promoting his latest release Singham Again. Since then, Malaika Arora have also shared many cryptic posts on her social media.

While Malaika has not directly addressed their fallout, she has been sharing cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories. In one of her recent Stories, she shared a photo of the cartoon character Snoopy with a quote that read, "I don’t have time to worry about who doesn’t like me. I’m too busy loving the people who love me."

