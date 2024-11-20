Arjun Kapoor recently redeemed his career by playing villain in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, and now he reunited with his 'partner-in-crime after ages'.

Arjun Kapoor recently confirmed his breakup with Malaika Arora and declared himself single. After redeeming his career by playing the antagonist in Singham Again, he reunited with his partner-in-crime, his co-star from his debut film, Parineeti Chopra. For the unversed, Parineeti was Arjun's first co-star and played his love interest in the hit romantic drama Ishaqzaade.

On Tuesday, Arjun dropped a selfie with Parineeti on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Was good to be back on set with my favourite partner-in-crime after ages." They were shooting for a brand and spent good time with each other after a long time. Ishaqzaade was helmed by Habib Faisal, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the 2012 flick marks Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's debut in Bollywood industry.

'Ishaqzaade' revolved around two influential political families, Chauhans and the Qureshis, whose rivalry and mutual hatred for one another goes back generations, and how the legacy of the rivalry is later followed by Parma Chauhan and Zoya Qureshi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen as an antagonist in Singham Again, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan. After the success of Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor penned an application note for himself. Thanking Rohit Shetty for offering him Danger Lanka role, he wrote on Instagram, "Fifteen months ago, Rohit Shetty sir chose me for this incredible role, and from that moment, I dedicated myself to ensuring I wouldn't disappoint him, the fans of Singham or my audience. Today, your love has validated me as Danger Lanka! I am endlessly thankful for your support; your words resonate deeper than I can express.”

On the other hand, Parineeti was last seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film. Diljit portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

(WIth inputs from ANI)

