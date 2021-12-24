After break up with Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl reacts to comment asking him to never forget what she did for him

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and model Rohman Shawl confirmed their break up on social media on Thursday after the relationship that lasted for around three years. The duo were spotted together for the first time in public at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party in 2018.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sushmita had shared a picture with Rohman with the caption "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga".

The model reposted her post without any caption. However, what grabbed headlines was Rohman's honest reply to an Instagram user who made a comment on his post. The netizen wrote, "U owe so much to her brother. Never forget that". Rohman's genuine reply won the hearts of the people. He wrote, "I can never forget that!! She is my family" with a red heart emoji.





The rumours regarding the rift in their relationship had started earlier this year when the 'Aarya' actor had shared some cryptic posts on her Instagram account. One of them read, "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, she will."

For the unversed, there is a fifteen year age gap between Sushmita and Rohman. The former Miss Universe turned 46 years old this year in November, while the model will turn 31 years old next month.