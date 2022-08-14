After #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, social media users target Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Credit: File photo

After targeting Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha, it seems social media users are boycotting Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Netizens have taken the #Boycott trend seriously, therefore, it starts trending before a film releases.

It recently happened with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha was trending before the film was released. Now, some people are targeting Shah Rukh Khan’s film and #boycottPathaan is trending. Take a look:

#BoycottPathan

I request to all kattar Hindus to show the hashtag Boycott Pathan pic.twitter.com/dqHhgsnQCn — Vikas Bal (@vikasbal_Bjym) August 13, 2022

Lalsingh Chaddha is a tableau, Hakle's pathan is left Aamir Khan and Taimur's Ammi have come to taste, now it is the turn of Hakle's Pathan film,

Sanataniyo pathan should also be a super flop... #pathan#BoycottPathan pic.twitter.com/6f2PKG3go2 — ShalabhGarg HarGharTiranga (@ShalabhGarg19) August 13, 2022

Never forget never forgive



Boycott anti-nationals

Boycott jnu Didi .#BoycottPathan pic.twitter.com/mTi11F4l7C — TRUE INDIAN (@AwesomeAbhishe7) August 13, 2022

#Salaar #Pathaan #BoycottbollywoodCompletely



In real life Islamic

Pathan don't Save the Country but in Movie he will be shown as soldier Patriotism



But #Prabhas are so humble & Down to Earth. He plays the Hindu character with dignity.



Jai Hind Hindu Rashtra#BoycottPathan pic.twitter.com/U8ojl8JL82 August 13, 2022

Earlier, Raksha Bandhan star Akshay Kumar during a promotional event in Kolkata urged people not to get involved in such activities.

He said, "If you don't feel like watching the movie, then don't. It's a free country and the film is out there, so if someone wants to watch it or not, it's up to them. I would like to tell you, no matter which industry it is, be it the clothing industry, film industry, or anything else, all of this help the economy. But doing things like boycotting movies, it doesn't make sense."

A few days ago, Aamir Khan also expressed his views about the ongoing Boycott trend in India. "That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that`s quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he had said.