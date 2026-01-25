After Border 2 opens to blockbuster response, Sunny Deol unites with Jyotika for Farhan Akhtar-AR Murugadoss production

Starring Sunny Deol and Jyotika, the upcoming action thriller will be directed by Balaji Ganesh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and AR Murugadoss.

Sunny Deol and Jyotika have teamed up for Balaji Ganesh's directorial, which is tentatively titled Antony. The project will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and A.R. Murugadoss. On Sunday, the film's team gathered together for a puja. They also posed together for the pictures. In one of the images, Sunny, Jyotika, Balaji Ganesh and Riteish Sidhwani were seen sharing smiles. Balaji was seen holding a clapperboard with the film's title, Antony mentioned on it. The film is expected to go on floors from February 2026. Although not much was revealed about the film, the announcement itself was enough to excite the fans.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is basking in the success of Border 2, which hit the theatres on January 23. After a solid opening on Friday, January 23, the war drama picked up speed on Saturday, driven by strong word of mouth from moviegoers across the country. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw a growth of 26.46 per cent on its second day, minting Rs 40.59 crore. The multi-starrer war drama, which opened to great numbers on Friday with a collection of Rs 32.10 crore, has now taken its two-day total to Rs 72.69 crore in India's net business.

Border 2 is now heading towards a big extended weekend, with Sunday and the Republic Day holiday on Monday expected to bring in even higher numbers. The film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.



Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles with Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Medha Rana as the leading ladies. It is the spiritual sequel of JP Dutta's 1997 cult classic Border, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under their banners T-Series Films and JP Films.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar