FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians in franchise record

Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine vandalised in Mussoorie's Bala Hissar; Public access restricted, security deployed

Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashoka Chakra

Dharmendra to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously; Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, Satish Shah among other awardees

Padma Awards 2026: Meet Anke Gowda, ex-bus conductor who built world’s largest free-access library with over 2 million books

Dharmendra, Mammootty, Rohit Sharma, and more: Top names on the Padma Awardees 2026 list

After Border 2 opens to blockbuster response, Sunny Deol unites with Jyotika for Farhan Akhtar-AR Murugadoss production

Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti's close associate arrested in Punjab, 30 bore pistol recovered ahead of Republic Day

Ravi Kishan recalls facing 'endless rejections' in early days, says he has 'no sobbing story': 'Maine Bombay ko paidal naapa hai'

Padma Awards 2026 announced, here is the full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians in franchise record

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians

Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine vandalised in Mussoorie's Bala Hissar; Public access restricted, security deployed

Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine vandalised in Mussoorie's Bala Hissar

Dharmendra to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously; Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, Satish Shah among other awardees

Dharmendra to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After Border 2 opens to blockbuster response, Sunny Deol unites with Jyotika for Farhan Akhtar-AR Murugadoss production

Starring Sunny Deol and Jyotika, the upcoming action thriller will be directed by Balaji Ganesh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and AR Murugadoss.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 06:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Border 2 opens to blockbuster response, Sunny Deol unites with Jyotika for Farhan Akhtar-AR Murugadoss production
Sunny Deol with Jyotika and Balaji Ganesh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Sunny Deol and Jyotika have teamed up for Balaji Ganesh's directorial, which is tentatively titled Antony. The project will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and A.R. Murugadoss. On Sunday, the film's team gathered together for a puja. They also posed together for the pictures. In one of the images, Sunny, Jyotika, Balaji Ganesh and Riteish Sidhwani were seen sharing smiles. Balaji was seen holding a clapperboard with the film's title, Antony mentioned on it. The film is expected to go on floors from February 2026. Although not much was revealed about the film, the announcement itself was enough to excite the fans.

    Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is basking in the success of Border 2, which hit the theatres on January 23. After a solid opening on Friday, January 23, the war drama picked up speed on Saturday, driven by strong word of mouth from moviegoers across the country. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw a growth of 26.46 per cent on its second day, minting Rs 40.59 crore. The multi-starrer war drama, which opened to great numbers on Friday with a collection of Rs 32.10 crore, has now taken its two-day total to Rs 72.69 crore in India's net business.

    Border 2 is now heading towards a big extended weekend, with Sunday and the Republic Day holiday on Monday expected to bring in even higher numbers. The film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

    Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles with Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Medha Rana as the leading ladies. It is the spiritual sequel of JP Dutta's 1997 cult classic Border, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under their banners T-Series Films and JP Films.

    READ | Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians in franchise record
    Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15, surpass CSK and Mumbai Indians
    Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine vandalised in Mussoorie's Bala Hissar; Public access restricted, security deployed
    Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah's shrine vandalised in Mussoorie's Bala Hissar
    Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashoka Chakra
    Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla awarded Ashok Chakra
    Dharmendra to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously; Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, Satish Shah among other awardees
    Dharmendra to be honoured with Padma Vibhushan posthumously
    Padma Awards 2026: Meet Anke Gowda, ex-bus conductor who built world’s largest free-access library with over 2 million books
    Meet Anke Gowda, man who built largest free-access library awarded Padma Shri
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
    Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
    From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
    From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
    Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
    Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
    From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
    From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
    Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
    Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement