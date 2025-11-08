After blockbuster Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor takes HUGE jump, joins this Rs 90000 crore film, she'll be leading Hollywood's...

Shraddha Kapoor goes to the West, and she will soon be featuring in Disney's upcoming much-anticipated flick, but there's a catch. Read on to know more.

Shraddha Kapoor is now considered among the most bankable actors from the young generation in the Bollywood. In 2024, Shraddha scored the biggest hit of her career and probably the only all-time blockbuster of the year-- Stree 2. After headlining the Maddock Horror Franchise's biggest hit, Shraddha takes a huge leap. She'll soon be a part of a Hollywood project, a sequel to a blockbuster film that earned over $1 billion at the box office. The actress has levelled up, and it seems like there's no going back. Before exploding her next dhamaka in Bollywood, Shraddha will show her impressive voice acting in an English film.

The billion-dollar Hollywood project Shraddha Kapoor will be a part of it is...

Shraddha Kapoor has joined forces with Hollywood's numero uno production house in animation- Disney, and she'll soon be heard in the much-awaited Zootopia 2. Shraddha will be leading the second instalment of Zootopia by voicing the leading character Judy Hopps, the Rabbit, in the Hindi version of the film. This indeed is a big milestone in Shraddha's career. For the unversed, Zootopia 2 is the second instalment of Oscar-winning Zootopia (2016). The American buddy cop comedy film was a blockbuster, earning $1.025 billion worldwide. When the figures are converted into INR, the current value is 90,76,68,48,000.

Shraddha Kapoor on joining Zootopia 2

Shraddha also made an official announcement about the same by unveiling the Hindi trailer of Zootopia 2 on her social media. Shraddha even attended a press event and shared her excitement about lending her voice to a Disney film.

Bollywood stars and their association with Disney

Before Shraddha Kapoor, other Bollywood actors who voiced Disney projects include Shah Rukh Khan in The Incredibles, The Lion King (2019), Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra in Frozen 2, Varun Dhawan in Captain America: Civil War, and Tiger Shroff in Spider-Man Homecoming.