After Bigg Boss, Laughter Chefs, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash come together for Netflix's Desi Bling, fans react

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are coming together for another reality, revolving around the rich and influential people of Dubai.

After Bigg Boss and Laughter Chefs, a couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, will now be seen together on a Netflix show, Desi Bling. Set in one of Dubai's most elite desi social circles, the series follows Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as they step into a dazzling world of billionaires, brunches, Birkin bags, and bigger egos- where fitting in is far more complicated than it looks, read a press note.

The show will be out on May 20. On Monday, Netflix even released the trailer of the show. Check it out here. Speaking about stepping into the world of Desi Bling, Karan Kundrra, in a press note, said, "Desi Bling gave Tejasswi and me a chance to step into a world that's completely different from anything we've done before. Yes, there's glamour and luxury, but what really surprised us were the relationships, personalities, and dynamics within this circle. It's exciting, unpredictable, and very real in many ways. We're excited for audiences across the world to experience this journey with us on Netflix."

Watch the trailer of Desi Bling

Tejasswi Prakash added, "This show has been such a special journey for me. It's a beautiful window into the glistening world of Dubai, but at the same time, it has all the elements of classic desi masala. Also, it's very different from anything I've done in the past because rarely do you see such a blend of reality with fiction. There are emotions, relationships, drama- all of which are bound to keep the viewers hooked. I'm grateful to Netflix and Mazen Laham for taking such a keen interest in our lives."