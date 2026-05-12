FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
CV Shanmugam-Led AIADMK Faction Backs CM Vijay's TVK

CV Shanmugam-Led AIADMK Faction Backs CM Vijay's TVK

Seerat Kapoor shuts down troll who called her 'Allu Arjun’s property': 'Admire her with dignity'

Seerat Kapoor shuts down troll who called her 'Allu Arjun’s property'

Amitabh Bachchan reveals best cure that helps him through sleepless nights

Amitabh Bachchan reveals best cure that helps him through sleepless nights

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After Bigg Boss, Laughter Chefs, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash come together for Netflix's Desi Bling, fans react

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are coming together for another reality, revolving around the rich and influential people of Dubai.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 12, 2026, 11:50 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After Bigg Boss, Laughter Chefs, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash come together for Netflix's Desi Bling, fans react
Tejasswi Prakash- Karan Kundrra in Desi Bling (Image source: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Bigg Boss and Laughter Chefs, a couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, will now be seen together on a Netflix show, Desi Bling. Set in one of Dubai's most elite desi social circles, the series follows Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash as they step into a dazzling world of billionaires, brunches, Birkin bags, and bigger egos- where fitting in is far more complicated than it looks, read a press note.

The show will be out on May 20. On Monday, Netflix even released the trailer of the show. Check it out here. Speaking about stepping into the world of Desi Bling, Karan Kundrra, in a press note, said, "Desi Bling gave Tejasswi and me a chance to step into a world that's completely different from anything we've done before. Yes, there's glamour and luxury, but what really surprised us were the relationships, personalities, and dynamics within this circle. It's exciting, unpredictable, and very real in many ways. We're excited for audiences across the world to experience this journey with us on Netflix."

Watch the trailer of Desi Bling

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Tejasswi Prakash added, "This show has been such a special journey for me. It's a beautiful window into the glistening world of Dubai, but at the same time, it has all the elements of classic desi masala. Also, it's very different from anything I've done in the past because rarely do you see such a blend of reality with fiction. There are emotions, relationships, drama- all of which are bound to keep the viewers hooked. I'm grateful to Netflix and Mazen Laham for taking such a keen interest in our lives."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: After Rajasthan paper leak, NEET-UG held on May 3 cancelled; CBI probe ordered
NEET UG 2026 cancelled over Rajasthan paper leak, CBI to probe
BCCI punishes DC captain Axar Patel with Rs 12 lakh fine after defeating PBKS in IPL 2026, here’s why
BCCI punishes DC captain Axar Patel with Rs 12 lakh fine after defeating PBKS
Seerat Kapoor shuts down troll who called her 'Allu Arjun’s property': 'Admire her with dignity'
Seerat Kapoor shuts down troll who called her 'Allu Arjun’s property'
Amitabh Bachchan reveals best cure that helps him through sleepless nights
Amitabh Bachchan reveals best cure that helps him through sleepless nights
Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for second term in a row; 4 MLAs also sworn in
Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as Assam CM for second term in a row
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement