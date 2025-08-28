After Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar turns greedy, evil, signs this pan-India film, says fans will be 'shocked, surprised'

Shilpa Shirodkar has signed her first film after Bigg Boss 18, and she has turned greedy, evil villain in Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara.

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 18, will now be returning to the big screen in a never-before-seen avatar. After the reality show, Shilpa bagged her first major movie, which is a pan-India adventure. Shilpa will now be seen in Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara. On Thursday, the makers dropped the first look of her character, Shobha, who is touted to be evil and greedy.

Shilpa's first look from the movie was shared on social media, and it's quite a creepy one. Shilpa is seen performing rituals near a hawan kund. Shilpa wears a black saree and sticks her tongue out in rage, emphasising her villainy. "She isn’t just driven by greed; she defines it. Presenting @shilpashirodkar73 as Shobha," wrote the production house in the caption of her poster.

Shilpa Shirodkar on Jatadhara

Speaking about her big outing, Shilpa says, "I'm so happy and thrilled to be a part of Jatadhara. It's a film that will surely take the audience on a supernatural and mysterious ride! It has incredible, stunning visuals and a storyline that will definitely leave an impact on all of you!" She further adds, "My character, Shobha, is quite a powerful one. It's so complex and intriguing. I have put my heart and soul into bringing this character to life, and I am excited for everybody to watch it on screens!"

Shilpa Shirodkar's Bigg Boss 18

In the 18th season of Salman Khan-hosted, Karan Veer Mehra was the winner, and his favourite, Shilpa, was evicted just before the finale. She stayed for 103 days in the house and had to bid goodbye to the show in January 2025.

About Jatadhara

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal and Nikhil Nanda, co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora. The release date of the film hasn't been announced yet.