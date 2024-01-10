After Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14? Here's what we know

After Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Read on to know more.

Reality TV show Bigg Boss does open up doors of opportunities for its contestants. High Court advocate, and criminal lawyer Sana Raees Khan has made headlines this year for participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17. Now, as per media reports, Sana will be seen facing her fears in India's biggest stunt-reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Several reports have quoted sources, revealing that the lawyer has been offered a coveted spot in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, and she is interested in embracing the challenges and fears that the show promises. However, there has been no official confirmation from Sana's end yet.

Previously we have seen that Bigg Boss contestants are offered Khatron Ke Khiladi. Bigg Boss 16 contestants' Shiv Thakre and Archana Gautam participated in KKK13. Even Shalin Bhanot won direct entry into KKK13, but he politely rejected it and went on to work in the show Bekaboo.

Sana Raees Khan on her Bigg Boss 17 Journey

Last year in early December, Sana was evicted from the Bigg Boss house on the basis of least audience votes. Soon after the eviction, Sana interacted with the media and opened up about her experience in the house. Sana admitted that she had a lot of potential to go ahead, and deserved to be in the house. Sana even confessed that she understood the game late, and it has affected her game adversely.

In her stint, Sana was often tagged as the 'most confused' person in the house. When asked to react to the title given by the housemates, Sana said, "Almost everyone is confused in the house. Khaanzaadi and Anurag (Dobhal) are confused if they want to live in the house. Isha is confused between Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar."

When asked if she has a crush on Vicky, Sana laughingly declined the rumours, and added, "Agar mujhe crush hota na, toh main last week usse nominate nahi karti. I always had trust issues with Vicky Jain. Sana clarified that she didn't hold Vicky's hand for cameras, "I can't stoop so low. Agar aisa hota toh you would have seen me 24X7 with him, because he used to enjoy spending time with me, but main uske saath zyada nahi baith thi." Before concluding, Sana shared her potential winner for Bigg Boss 17, "I really want Ankita to win, because she's genuinely nice, and she has supported me throughout my stint.