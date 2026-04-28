After Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan to unite for 2 more films, one is sequel to flop comedy movie

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BOLLYWOOD
Amid the successful run of Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are uniting for two projects. One of them is sequel to a flop film.
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion has brought new hope in Bollywood. As Bhooth Bangla continued its successful run, the actor-director will be seen in three more films. Akki and Priyadarshan's Haiwaan is already scheduled for this year. But after Haiwaan, the duo will make two more films, and one of them is a sequel to an underperformer.
As Hindustan Times reported, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are coming together after Haiwaan, for two more films, and one of them is a sequel to Bhoot Police.
The portal quoted a source, stating, "The first film, a comedy, will go on floors in January 2027. Akshay has also come on board as the leading man for Bhoot Police 2, also being directed by Priyadarshan. The team is on the lookout for the second male lead, who will join Akshay in it. Talks for both films had been on for the past two months, and it’s only recently that all details have been finalised." Even producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed producing both films of Akshay and Priyadarshan.
Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 10: Despite Michael, Akshay Kumar film takes huge jump, beats Kesari 2, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force lifetime hauls
In 2021, Saif Ali Khan led horror comedy Bhoot Police, along with Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. The film was a direct-to-OTT release, and it met with mixed reviews. Overall, the film met with an underwhelming response, and it wasn't considered as a major digital success.
The actor-director duo has entertained the audience since 2000. Their first collaboration, Hera Pheri, became an iconic classic, and then they reunited for Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha.
Speaking about Bhooth Bangla, the film has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark in India, and grossed over Rs 170 crore worldwide.