FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohanlal drops first poster of Drishyam 3, reveals teaser release date, fans react

After Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan to unite for 2 more films, one is sequel to flop comedy movie

Trump warns final bill must be passed by June 1 or federal government will shut down

ISIS lone wolf attack? Mumbai man asks victims if they can recite 'kalma', stabs them, details here

US President Donald Trump 'doesn't love' ​Iran's new proposal, cites nuclear issue: Report

Greater Noida West to NH-91 travel to get easier as new 4-lane road from Ek Murti to Ghaziabad to bring traffic relief, fix waterlogging woes, tender issued

US vs Iran at sea: Tehran slams Washington seizure of oil tankers as ‘armed robbery on high seas’

Gold, silver prices today, April 28, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Trump press dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen charged with attempt to assassinate US president

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Paharganj's Chuna Mandi area, no casualties

  • LATEST
Kejriwal News: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams Kejriwal's 'Satyagrah' Vow Against Delhi High Court Judge

Kejriwal News: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams Kejriwal's 'Satyagrah' Vow Against Delhi High Court Judge

Mohanlal drops first poster of Drishyam 3, reveals teaser release date, fans react

Mohanlal drops first poster of Drishyam 3, reveals teaser release date

Trump press dinner shooting suspect Cole Allen charged with attempt to assassinate US president

Trump event shooting suspect charged with attempt to kill US president

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite

From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan to unite for 2 more films, one is sequel to flop comedy movie

Amid the successful run of Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are uniting for two projects. One of them is sequel to a flop film.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 07:59 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan to unite for 2 more films, one is sequel to flop comedy movie
Akshay Kumar with Priyadarshan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion has brought new hope in Bollywood. As Bhooth Bangla continued its successful run, the actor-director will be seen in three more films. Akki and Priyadarshan's Haiwaan is already scheduled for this year. But after Haiwaan, the duo will make two more films, and one of them is a sequel to an underperformer. 

After Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, Akshay and Priyadarshan will be seen in...

As Hindustan Times reported, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are coming together after Haiwaan, for two more films, and one of them is a sequel to Bhoot Police. 

The portal quoted a source, stating, "The first film, a comedy, will go on floors in January 2027. Akshay has also come on board as the leading man for Bhoot Police 2, also being directed by Priyadarshan. The team is on the lookout for the second male lead, who will join Akshay in it. Talks for both films had been on for the past two months, and it’s only recently that all details have been finalised." Even producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed producing both films of Akshay and Priyadarshan. 

Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 10: Despite Michael, Akshay Kumar film takes huge jump, beats Kesari 2, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force lifetime hauls

 

About Bhoot Police 

In 2021, Saif Ali Khan led horror comedy Bhoot Police, along with Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. The film was a direct-to-OTT release, and it met with mixed reviews. Overall, the film met with an underwhelming response, and it wasn't considered as a major digital success. 

About Akshay Kumar Priyadarshan films 

The actor-director duo has entertained the audience since 2000. Their first collaboration, Hera Pheri, became an iconic classic, and then they reunited for Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Khatta Meetha. 

Speaking about Bhooth Bangla, the film has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark in India, and grossed over Rs 170 crore worldwide.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mohanlal drops first poster of Drishyam 3, reveals teaser release date, fans react
Mohanlal drops first poster of Drishyam 3, reveals teaser release date
After Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan to unite for 2 more films, one is sequel to flop comedy movie
After Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, Akshay- Priyadarshan to unite for 2 more films
Trump warns final bill must be passed by June 1 or federal government will shut down
Trump warns final bill must be passed by June 1 or federal government will shut
ISIS lone wolf attack? Mumbai man asks victims if they can recite 'kalma', stabs them, details here
ISIS lone wolf attack? Mumbai man asks victims if they can recite 'kalma'
US President Donald Trump 'doesn't love' ​Iran's new proposal, cites nuclear issue: Report
US President Donald Trump 'doesn't love' ​Iran's new proposal, cites nuclear iss
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite
From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement