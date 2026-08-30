After Batwara 1947 flopped, Rajkumar Santoshi, Sunny Deol return to action, working on Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega: 'It's same character from Banaras'

Batwara 1947 has tanked, but that didn't stop Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi from uniting again for the big screen.

After the debacle of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, a powerful duo, are starting their new project, Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega. Deol and Santoshi created history every time they came together on the big screen. After Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, they reunited after nearly 30 years with Batwara 1947. However, despite the positive reviews, the film crashed after a lukewarm weekend, leaving Santoshi and their fans shocked. The critical reception to their latest film proves the fact that the duo can still create an impact and evoke conversation. In a recent interview, Santoshi revealed his next project with Deol, revealing the title, Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarunga.

Ghatak is getting an official sequel? Santoshi explains

In a conversation with PTI, Santoshi explained that the new Ghatak ain't a direct sequel to their 1996 blockbuster, but a spiritual successor. Santoshi said, "Sunny and I are working on a few stories, and soon we will make a formal announcement about it. The film has full-fledged action. It is called 'Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega'. It is not a sequel. But it is the same character from Banaras."

Watch Rajkumar Santoshi on Batwara 1947 failure

Santoshi will also make another film with Sunny as a Sikh character in America

Santoshi and Deol are trying to cope with the loss of 30 years. Thus, they have 2-3 more projects after Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarunga. He revealed, "The fans of Sunny will be happy, as this new film has action, powerful dialogues, and emotion. Besides this film, there are two to three more stories in the pipeline with Sunny. For instance, one movie features Sunny as a Sardar in America, which is also an action-drama."

Santoshi on rejecting to direct Jaat 2, reveals status on Andaz Apna Apna sequel

In 2025, Sunny Deol was seen and loved as Jaat. Gopichand Malineni's directorial did average business, but gained more recognition on OTT. Soon after the release, the makers announced Jaat 2. Santoshi confirmed that he was offered the sequel to direct, but he rejected. Santoshi said, "I said no to it because I don't believe in making sequels."

Andaz Apna Apna 2 is also among the most anticipated sequels. When asked Santoshi to share an update on the same, he said, "It is called 'Ada Apni Apni', it is a different story, but the genre, comedy, and adventure are the same. We didn't want to do a sequel as the story concludes with Andaz Apna Apna." Santoshi neither confirmed nor denied whether Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are returning for the film. He concluded, "We will make an announcement soon in this regard."