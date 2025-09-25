Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After Ba***ds of Bollywood, Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi High Court seeking..., slams Netflix for allegedly mocking him

Days after Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood release, Sameer Wankhede has moved to the Delhi High Court seeking a permanent injunction against the series.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 03:38 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After Ba***ds of Bollywood, Sameer Wankhede moves Delhi High Court seeking..., slams Netflix for allegedly mocking him
Sameer Wankhede, actor who played a role based on him at The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan's directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has offended an Indian Revenue Service officer, Sameer Wankhede. The official has moved to the Delhi High Court seeking a permanent injunction against the recent Netflix hit show for allegedly mocking and insulting him. The show started streaming on September 18. It stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Saher Bamba, and Anya Singh in the key roles. 

Sameer, in his plea, alleged that a particular scene (in the first episode) ‘mocks’ him. As per the reports, the case was mentioned before the High Court on Thursday, September 25. In the petition, the Indian bureaucrat scene mentioned remains unknown. However, upon the show's release, several fans and netizens spotted the character from the show who looked like a doppleganger of former Narcotics Control Bureau officer, Sameer. For the unversed, Sameer Wankhede is the officer who arrested Aryan Khan in the infamous 2021 drug case investigation.

What is the scene Sameer mentioned in his plea?

In the first episode of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, during the success party of Aasman Singh's (Lakshya) film Revolver, a loud officer with his team arrives, claiming to be from 'NCG', a messiah who has waged a ‘war against drugs'. While ranting about the industry and the problem of substance abuse, he arrests another actor, just because he looked too high. The officer's look in the white shirt and dark pants outfit, along with his haircut and physical features, surprisingly look similar to Sameer Wankhede. The makers of the show have neither confirmed nor denied that the character is based on the ex-NCB officer. But netizens are convinced that the role, the actor who's playing it, and the situation shown in the show are no mere coincidence.

Watch the scene

Ranbir Kapoor using a vape in The Ba***ds landed him in trouble? 

Before Sameer's plea, the show landed into a different trouble. Ranbir Kapoor makes an appearance in the last episode, and he's seen using an e-cigarette (also known as a vape). This particular scene irked the National Human Rights Commission, and they have requested Mumbai Police to register a case against the actor, the producers (Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan), and Netflix for their involvement in the advertisement, depiction, or promotion of e-cigarettes in contravention of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

