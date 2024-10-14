Ram Gopal Varma has summed up the Baba Siddique-Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi controversial saga.

Baba Ziauddin Siddique, who was a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was shot dead near Nirmal Nagar, in Bandra east on Saturday. Siddique was close to several Bollywood actors including Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility of his assasination and also threatened that anyone who would help Salman will be their target.

On Monday, October 14, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma explained the entire Baba Siddique-Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi controversy on his X, formerly Twitter. First he wrote a cryptic post that read, "A LAWYER turned GANGSTER wants to take REVENGE for a DEER's death by killing a SUPER STAR and as a WARNING orders some of his GANG of 700 , which he recruited through face book to first kill a BIG POLITICIAN who is a close friend of the STAR. The POLICE can’t catch him because he is under the protection of the GOVERNMENT in a JAIL and his spokesman speaks from ABROAD. If a Bollywood writer comes up with a story like this they will thrash him for writing the most unbelievable and ridiculous story ever."

A few hours later, he directly took the names involved in this whole saga and wrote, "LAWRENCE BISHNOI was just a 5 YEAR OLD KID when the deer was killed in 1998 and Bishnoi maintained his grudge for 25 years and now at age 30 he says that his LIFE’S GOAL is to kill SALMAN to take REVENGE for KILLING that DEER. Is this ANIMAL love at its PEAK or GOD playing a WEIRD JOKE?."

LAWRENCE BISHNOI was just a 5 YEAR OLD KID when the deer was killed in 1998 and Bishnoi maintained his grudge for 25 years and now at age 30 he says that his LIFE’S GOAL is to kill SALMAN to take REVENGE for KILLING that DEER .. Is this ANIMAL love at its PEAK or GOD playing a… https://t.co/KGiOSojxfT — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 14, 2024

Baba Siddique was known for hosting lavish iftar parties during the Eid festivities. He grabbed headlines when a five-year-long cold war between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan was resolved at his iftar party in 2013. After Siddique's death, Salman cancelled Bigg Boss 18 death and went to his home.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan sold his house, went bankrupt, requested Yash Chopra for work, comeback film was blockbuster, earned...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.