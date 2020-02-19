After 'Baaghi 3', Tiger Shroff to be part of 'Heropanti' sequel?

baaghi, heropanti, ahmed khan, sabbir khan, tiger shroff, hrithik roshan, kriti sanon, siddharth anand, Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff is on a roll as after his superhit film in 2019, War opposite Hrithik Roshan, the actor is all set to light the screens on fire with his hit action franchise Baaghi 3. However, if reports are to be believed, this won't be the only sequel that Tiger would be featuring in.

Quoting a source, a Pinkvilla report stated, "After Baaghi 3, Tiger was supposed to begin work on the Rambo remake, to be directed by Siddharth Anand. But that has been pushed ahead one more time, as Tiger has decided to do another film under Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner. NGE had been planning to make Heropanti a franchise for the last one year and they have finally found the perfect script that seamlessly fits into the mold of the actioner. Heropanti 2 will also have Tiger playing the lead role, reprising his character from the original which also happened to be his Bollywood debut."

The 2014 film was directed by Sabbir Khan and featured Kriti Sanon opposite Tiger. The report also states that instead of Sabbir, Ahmed Khan might direct the second part of the film, "The production house (Sajid Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment) has a long-standing relationship with Ahmed and are extremely confident of the Tiger-Ahmed pairing. Together, they delivered a 175 crore plus Baaghi 2 and now, with Baaghi 3, they have taken the film a few notches higher. Trade pundits feel Baaghi 3 will have record-breaking business as well, so Sajid felt it’s the right time to get both his in-house talents to come together for Heropanti 2. The film goes on floors around May 2020."