After Ayushmann Khurrana, Angad Bedi, Richa Chaddha supports Arshdeep Singh, calls naysayers 'jhand'

Bollywood comes in support of Indian spinner Arshdeep Singh after the latter dropped a crucial catch during the recent India vs Pakistan match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Richa Chaddha- Arshdeep SIngh

After Ayushmaan Khurrana, Richa Chaddha also supported Indian spinner Arshdeep Singh and criticised naysayers for trolling the young talent. India lost to Pakistan in the Asia Cup last weekend. Singh dropped the crucial catch of Asif Ali during the 18th over. Asif's wicket could have been a game-changer, but Arshdeep missed it. 

Soon after the match, several netizens, and spectators bashed Arshdeep over his weak performance. In a viral video trending over social media, we can see Arshdeep boarding the bus, and he was bashed miserably by a man. As per few reports, the onlooker called him 'gadaar.'

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress expressed her discontent over such brash behaviour, and she shared her feelings about it. On her Twitter, Richa said, "Ugly, paunchy, loser who could be outrun by a snail has the audacity to badmouth a player. F.O. armchair critic. Your life is #jhand, stop venting on others. Arshdeep paaji, tussi koi lod na lo. Love you (heart emoji)" 

Here's her tweet

Earlier, Ayushmann shared his view on team India's performance and pleaded to stop bashing Singh over his performance. On his Twitter, he wrote, "It’s been almost 24 hours but can’t get over last night’s nerves. There’s always a heartbreak when india loses a match. But let’s look at the silver lining. Kohli is in form now! SKY is looking good. Also our openers Let’s not be fickle and fair weather. We should support our team even when they lose a close one. And for God’s sake, stop trolling Arshdeep. He’s a great prospect. Expecting fireworks in the rest of the tournament. Praying for the next clash.” Even Swara Bhasker and Gul Panag supported Singh, and netizens and die-hard cricket fans to calm down. 

READ: Angad Bedi defends Arshdeep Singh after pacer faces abuse for dropping catch, says 'there is a reason why...'

Angad Bedi, who himself plays a fictional cricketer named Arvind Vashishth in the Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge, has come in support of Arshdeep Singh. After the match that happened on Sunday, September 4, Angad took to his Instagram Stories and penned a note in support of the fast bowler.

"Keep your chin up, Singh! You are deserving that's why you are there in the team. There is a reason why cricket is compared with life. The biggest of players have gone through this, this lesson just happens to come early in your life for you. Keep your head down and your self-esteem high. We as a country will applaud your laurels in the coming games. One has to go through the grind to be a hero! Waheguru chadh di kala vich rakhe. @_arshdeep.singh__ let COURAGE be your middle name!!!", wrote the actor.

