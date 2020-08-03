After 'Atrangi Re', Akshay Kumar and Aanand L Rai to collaborate for 'Raksha Bandhan'; first look out

After Atrangi Re, Akshay Kumar to be seen in Aanand L Rai's forthcoming directorial. Yes, today on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay took to his Instagram and announced his new project titled Raksha Bandhan. He made the announcement with the first look from the film. In the poster, Akshay is seen in a yellow sweater and hugging his onscreen siblings showing the eternal bond of brother and sisters. He shared the release date too which is November 5, 2021.

Akshay captioned his post stating, "Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, #RakshaBandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister. Thank you @aanandlrai for one of the most special films of my life."

He further credited the team by writing, "Directed by Aanand L Raiâ€¬. Written by #HimanshuSharma Produced by #ColourYellowProductions @cypplofficial in association with #CapeOfGoodFilms. Presented by #AlkaHiranandani & Aanand L Rai, in theatres on 5th November 2021.â€¬ #SirfBehneDetiHai100PercentReturn".

This story has indeed come as a surprise as a couple of days back, Akshay was clicked in the same outfit by the paparazzi. The actor is yet to resume the shoot of Atrangi Re in which he will be seen along with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The film is scheduled for Valentine's Day 2021 release.