After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'

While Singapore Police Force has stated that it does not suspect foul play in the death of Zubeen Garg, Assam SIT (Special Investigation Team) has charged four accused in the singer's murder. Garg died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 06:51 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'
Zubeen Garg death case
TRENDING NOW

Investigations into the death of singer Zubeen Garg are ongoing but so far no foul play is suspected, Singapore Police have said. Garg died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. The case is currently still being investigated by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010, the police said on Thursday.

"Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Garg,” said the statement. Upon completion of the investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a Coroner's Inquiry (CI), currently scheduled for January and February 2026. 

A CI is a fact-finding process led by the Coroner to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion, said the SPF.  Singapore police are committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, it said.  "We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," said SPF. 

On the other hand, Assam SIT (Special Investigation Team) probing Garg's death has charged four accused, including the singer’s secretary Siddhartha Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, with murder in a chargesheet filed in a court in India last week. Garg’s band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta have also been charged with murder.

The late singer's cousin and suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the chargsheet. Garg's two personal security officers (PSOs) Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya have been charged under Section 31c of the BNS, which deals with criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them. A total of seven people have so far been arrested in connection with Garg’s death, by the SIT, and all the seven accused are in jail.

Zubeen Garg was due to perform at the 4th Northeast India Festival at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 20. He was 52. His most famous Hindi song was Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster featuring Shiney Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut, and Emraan Hashmi. The chartbuster was composed by Pritam Chakraborty and written by Sayeed Quadri.

