After Asrani, this actor also wishes for peaceful funeral, admits 'iss duniya mein bojh bankar nahi jeena chahta', he is..

Asrani's chaos-free, peaceful final journey has inspired Annu Kapoor, and he wishes the same if his demise happens on a festive ocassion or on a national holiday.

Veteran actor Asrani's demise is still a shocker to many moviegoers, and the primary reason behind it is the silent goodbye of the Sholay actor. When the news of Asrani's death was broken, it came with a strange fact that he was cremated on Monday evening. The real reason why Bollywood ignored Asrani's funeral is that he wanted to go in peace. It was his wish for a chaos-free funeral, and thus, only his family members were part of his final journey.

Now, after Asrani's funeral, another actor got inspired for a quiet farewell. Yes, just like the Abhimaan actor, even this acting icon wishes to leave the world without bothering anyone. In a recent interview, he went on to say, "Iss duniya mein, main kisi pe bhoj nahi banana chahta hoon'.

The actor who wishes for a silent funeral like Asrani is...

Annu Kapoor, the actor well-known for his performance in Darr, Ghayal, Aitraaz, 7 Khoon Maaf, Vicky Donor, Dream Girl, and Jolly LLB 2, is inspired by Asrani and expressed his wish to go into oblivion if his demise falls on a festive occasion or a national holiday.

While speaking to ANI, Annu said, "Unki is icha ne mujhe bhi prerit kiya...jab mera is duniya namak hotel se check out karne ka samaye aaye aur vo tithi aur vo samaye kisi rashtriye parv se juda ho..15 August ya 26 January se juda ho...ya kisi tyohar se juda ho..Diwali se juda ho..Holi se juda ho..Eid se juda ho...to mera bhi sanskar gupt roop se kiya jaaye mai kisi ko bother nahi karna chahta hu..aur mai is duniya mein bojh bankar nahi jeena chahta."

About Annu Kapoor's recent controversy

A few days back, Annu grabbed headlines for his absurd comments on Tamannaah Bhatia. In a podcast, Annu discussed Bhatia and her 'doodiya badan' flaunted in the song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from Stree 2. Annu's comments didn't go well with the netizens, and they brutally trolled him.

(With inputs from ANI)