After Aslam, Dilip Kumar's COVID-19 positive brother Ehsan Khan passes away

Dilip Kumar's brothers Aslam and Ehsan Khan, both receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Lilavati hospital, are no more

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2020, 08:37 AM IST

After 88-year-old Aslam Khan, veteran actor Dilip Kumar's second brother Ehsan Khan, aged 90, has passed away. Ehsan breathed his last on August 2, at 11 pm. He was being treated for coronavirus in Lilavati hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus on Saturday. Ehsan, like Aslam, had complained of breathlessness.

The news about Ehsan comes 13 days after Aslam's passing away. Ehsan also suffered from heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer. Lilavati hospital confirmed to ANI,"Ehsan Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away at 11 pm yesterday. He had tested positive for #COVID19 and had heart disease, hypertension and Alzheimer."

Aslam, on the other hand, had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease before testing positive for COVID-19. "Aslam Khan, younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away early morning today. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease and had tested positive for #COVID19," ANI had confirmed.

Ehsaan and Aslam lived away from Dilip Kumar. Dr Jalil Parkar was treating both the Khan brothers. He was also treating actor Sanjay Dutt for a brief period before diagnosing that the actor has high-grade cancer and needs to be treated in US for the same.

"They (Ehsaan and Aslam) were brought to the hospital late Saturday night. They have tested positive for COVID-19. Their oxygen levels are low and both of them are on non-invasive ventilator support," Parkar had confirmed to PTI.

Dilip Kumar had declared in March that he and his wife Saira Banu are under 'complete isolation' and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection," he had said.

