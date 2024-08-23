After Arshad Warsi, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD co-star Saswata Chatterjee comments on his character: ‘He looks like…’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
2024's best-selling car in India has sold 126000 units so far; it's not Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota or Honda

2024's best-selling car in India has sold 126000 units so far; it's not Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota or Honda

Biggest diamond discovered in over a century worth more than Rs 300 crore

Biggest diamond discovered in over a century worth more than Rs 300 crore

Viral video: Girl’s bold attempt to catch python with bare hands ends in shocking twist, watch

Viral video: Girl’s bold attempt to catch python with bare hands ends in shocking twist, watch

7 loudest animals in the world

7 loudest animals in the world

Seven lesser-known side effects of staying in AC for long hours 

Seven lesser-known side effects of staying in AC for long hours 

5 immunity boosting soups

5 immunity boosting soups

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही ��थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

After Arshad Warsi, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD co-star Saswata Chatterjee comments on his character: ‘He looks like…’

After Arshad Warsi, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD co-star Saswata Chatterjee comments on his character: ‘He looks like…’

Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan is 'not romantic' with Jaya Bachchan, actress said he would bring flowers, wine 'if he had..'

Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan is 'not romantic' with Jaya Bachchan, actress said he would bring flowers, wine 'if he had..'

Boney Kapoor slams Arshad Warsi over claims of being underpaid in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: 'Who would have paid...'

Boney Kapoor slams Arshad Warsi over claims of being underpaid in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: 'Who would have paid...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

After Arshad Warsi, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD co-star Saswata Chatterjee comments on his character: ‘He looks like…’

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD co-star Saswata Chatterjee has this to say about his performance in the film.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 02:23 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

After Arshad Warsi, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD co-star Saswata Chatterjee comments on his character: ‘He looks like…’
Prabhas and Saswata Chatterjee
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Arshad Warsi's recent comment on Prabhas's performance in Kalki 2898 AD caused a stir on social media. He was criticised by a number of Telugu actors for his 'joker' remark. Now, Saswata Chatterjee, who was Prabhas' co-star in the film, has weighed in on the ongoing issue. 

    In an interview with India Today, Saswata Chatterjee, who essayed on the negative role of Manas in Kalki 2898 AD, talked about Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas' performance ad said, "I don't want to say anything about him (Arshad), that's his opinion, not mine. As a matter of fact, Prabhas looks like a larger-than-life man. His screen presence is extraordinary. He was the best choice for this role. He is absolutely amazing in the film.” 

    While speaking about Prabhas's performance in Kalki 2898 AD in Samdish's interview, Arshad said, “I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa? Mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand).” While he intially received flak for his statement, later his fans came in support of him and agreed to his statement. His fans slammed Telugu actor Nani for saying that Arshad got publicity for his remark on Prabhas' performance.

    Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas Deepika Padukone, Saswata Chatterjee, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film also had several cameos including that of SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. The film became a huge success at the box office and collected over Rs 1000-crore at the box office. It beat several box office records upon release and is now available to watch on Netflix as well.

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

    Innovative RFQ Applications: Ananth Majumdar's Contributions to Symphony

    1-year-old boy bites snake, mistaking it for toy; what happened next will leave you in shock

    1-year-old boy bites snake, mistaking it for toy; what happened next will leave you in shock

    Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery: Ultra-lavish wedding not of Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's children

    Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery: Ultra-lavish wedding not of Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's children

    Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

    Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

    Leading Sr Security Engineer Akilnath Bodipudi pioneers adv cybersecurity compliance, risk mitigation strategies

    Leading Sr Security Engineer Akilnath Bodipudi pioneers adv cybersecurity compliance, risk mitigation strategies

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

    Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

    Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

    Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

    This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

    This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

    Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

    Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

    Most dangerous countries in the world

    Most dangerous countries in the world

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement