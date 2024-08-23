After Arshad Warsi, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD co-star Saswata Chatterjee comments on his character: ‘He looks like…’

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD co-star Saswata Chatterjee has this to say about his performance in the film.

Arshad Warsi's recent comment on Prabhas's performance in Kalki 2898 AD caused a stir on social media. He was criticised by a number of Telugu actors for his 'joker' remark. Now, Saswata Chatterjee, who was Prabhas' co-star in the film, has weighed in on the ongoing issue.

In an interview with India Today, Saswata Chatterjee, who essayed on the negative role of Manas in Kalki 2898 AD, talked about Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas' performance ad said, "I don't want to say anything about him (Arshad), that's his opinion, not mine. As a matter of fact, Prabhas looks like a larger-than-life man. His screen presence is extraordinary. He was the best choice for this role. He is absolutely amazing in the film.”

While speaking about Prabhas's performance in Kalki 2898 AD in Samdish's interview, Arshad said, “I am really sad. Prabhas was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa? Mujhe nahin samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things? I never understand).” While he intially received flak for his statement, later his fans came in support of him and agreed to his statement. His fans slammed Telugu actor Nani for saying that Arshad got publicity for his remark on Prabhas' performance.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas Deepika Padukone, Saswata Chatterjee, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film also had several cameos including that of SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. The film became a huge success at the box office and collected over Rs 1000-crore at the box office. It beat several box office records upon release and is now available to watch on Netflix as well.

