After arrest in sexual assault case, Jani Master's National Award suspended by I&B Ministry

On October 3, Jani Master was granted interim bail so he could attend the National Film Awards. However, The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has suspended his National Award in light of the sexual assault allegations.

Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha aka Jani Master was arrested in Goa by the Cyberabad police on September 19 due to allegations of sexual assault from a former female employee.

On October 3, he was granted interim bail so he could attend the National Film Awards. However, The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has suspended his National Award in light of the sexual assault allegations.

Signed by Deputy Director Indrani Bose, the letter reads, "The letter to attend National Film Award function for the year 2022 had been extended to Shri Shaik Jani Basha before the allegations of crime under POCSO Act came to light."

"In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders. Hence, the invitation extended to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the 70th National Film Awards Function to be held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on 8.10.24 is hereby withdrawn," it concluded.

Last month, a 21-year-old female choreographer accused Jani Master of sexual assault. Cyberabad police had arrested him in Goa on September 19 and a court in Hyderabad remanded him to judicial custody for two weeks. The court on September 25 sent him to police custody for four days.

According to police, the victim alleged that Jani Master sexually assaulted her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai and continued sexual harassment and threatened not to disclose to anyone. The Raidurgam police of Cyberabad on September 15 booked a zero First Information Report (FIR). Subsequently, the case was re-registered at Narsingi Police Station

The accused was booked for rape, criminal intimidation and assault under sections 376 (2) (n), 506 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code. Police said on recording the victim’s statement it was disclosed that at the time of the offence, she was a minor. Therefore, section 5 (l) r/w 6 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was invoked.

The victim, now 21, alleged that the choreographer sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The complainant told police that she came in contact with the choreographer in 2017 and became an assistant to him in 2019.

(With inputs from IANS)

