Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018, made their relationship official in 2019, and have now broken up.

While promoting his latest release Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he is single now. From last few months, it was reported that he and Malaika Arora are going through a rough patch in their relationship, and now Arjun has set the record straight that they have chose to go their separate ways. They started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official in 2019.

Now, after Arjun and Malaika's breakup has been confirmed, one of the statements made by the actress about her insecurities has resurfaced on the internet. Malaika headlined the reality series Moving In With Malaika in December 2022. The show streamed on Disney+ Hotstar lasted only for 16 episodes and was not renewed for another season.

In a candid conversation with Nora Fatehi in one of the episodes, the Chhaiya Chhaiya girl talked about her insecurities and how she handles them. She said, "I'm a human at the end of the day. There are days when I sit and I'm like sh*t man, that job could've been mine. It happens all the time and there are things that can make and break anyone. Somebody else out there is younger, prettier, and probably more talented as well. You've to deal with those kinds of insecurities every day of your life."

Earlier this year, Malaika Arora also faced a personal tragedy when his stepfather Anil Mehta died by suicide. He fell from the sixtth floor of his residence in Mumbai in September. The actress's mother Joyce Polycarp was seen devastated at his funeral. Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was the first one to come to her parents' home after the tragedy.

