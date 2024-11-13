Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018, made their relationship official in 2019, and have now broken up.

From the past few months, there had been rumours that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are headed for separation. While promoting his latest film Singham Again, Arjun confirmed that he has broken up with Malaika. The actors started dating in 2018 and made their relationship official in 2019. After six years, they both have chosen to go their separate ways.

After their breakup, Arjun and Malaika's old statements have been resurfacing on the internet. One of them is the statement made by Kapoor when it was rumoured that Arora is pregnant with his child in 2022. After an entertainment portal had reported that Arjun and Malaika are soon expecting their first child, Arjun slammed the portal and the journalist. He penned a small angry note on his Instagram Stories that read, "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual. Insensitive and absolutely unethical. In carrying garbage news. This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives." Malaika reshared Arjun's Story and wrote, "Fu***ng Disgusting."

A day later, Arjun wrote a cryptic note on his Instagram Stories. It read, "Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can't get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don't care who you are. What goes around comes around. That's how it works. Sooner or later, the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve."









Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor is earning a lot of love and acclaim for his performance as the main antagonist Danger Lanka in his Singham Again. The Rohit Shetty-directed action thriller also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The film has earned over Rs 200 crore in India and over Rs 300 crore globally.

