Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After AR Rahman, this National Award-winning composer collaborates with Hans Zimmer for OTT series Virdee

Hans Zimmer has joined forces with Shashwat Sachdev for the title theme of the British television series Virdee. The title track also features Emmy-winning British film and television composer and music producer James Everingham.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 02:59 PM IST

After AR Rahman, this National Award-winning composer collaborates with Hans Zimmer for OTT series Virdee
Shashwat Sachdev and Hans Zimmer
The two-time Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, who has composed music for incredible films like The Lion King, Inception, Interstellar, and Dune among others, is set to make his Indian cinema debut with Nitesh Tiwari's two-part mythological epic Ramayana, for which he is collaborating with another double Oscar winner AR Rahman. 

Before Ramayana releases, Zimmer has joined forces with another Indian composer Shashwat Sachdev for the title theme of the British television series Virdee. The title track also features Emmy-winning British film and television composer and music producer James Everingham, celebrated for his impactful contributions to projects like Apollo: Missions To The Moon.

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Shashwat Sachdev shared in a statement, "The joy of composing across continents is realising that good sound doesn’t need translation, it just needs truth. From Mumbai to Los Angeles, it’s still the same heartbeat. This collaboration carried humility, pride, and soulfulness all in one breath — a reminder that music isn’t made, it’s remembered. Sometimes I feel like a nomad, a gypsy soul travelling through cultures and countries, exploring new musical worlds as I move along this journey and working with Hans and James was one exceptionally beautiful world that i ever stepped into."

Shashwat Sachdev, celebrated for his work on films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, Article 370, Kill, and the recently released Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the 2019 blockbuster Uri that was headlined by Vicky Kaushal and directed by Aditya Dhar. Vicky and Aditya also won National Awards for Best Actor and Best Director for the action thriller film.

