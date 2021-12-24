After announcing break up with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen says THIS - Check here

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe and actor, stated on Thursday that she and her partner Rohman Shawl had broken up after a three-year relationship. She hinted that she is at 'peace' and described it as 'beautiful' in a subsequent post.

Sushmita took to Instagram and shared a close-up picture of herself and wrote, “peace is beautiful!!! I love you guys…beyond!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga night night .”

Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018, three years ago. They were never shy about flaunting their romance on social media or discussing it in interviews. On her Instagram feed, Sushmita has retained all of her images with him. The two had unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing app a few weeks earlier, which sparked the rumours.

Confirming that their relationship was long over, the Aarya actor stated that the two remain friends. She wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!.”

Sushmita and Rohman were on one other's social media feeds very often and had a lot of live conversations with the actor's fans when they were together. Renee and Alisah, Sushmita's daughters, had also built a strong bond with Rohman.