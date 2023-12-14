Headlines

Delhi-NCR: Planning Christmas, New Year's Eve party? Prior permission required from DM's office, here's how to get

Meet IIT graduate who earns over Rs 15 lakh every day, working for Rs 600000 crore firm, his salary is…

Parliament security breach: 5th accused held, case under UAPA registered

After Animal's success, Triptii Dimri wants to work with this South superstar

West Bengal: 3 killed, 30 injured as brick kiln chimney collapses on workers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar says he has been labelled as 'leading the nepotistic army': 'When Alia Bhatt walked into the room...'

Parliament breach: Police reaches house in Gurugram, where four accused stayed before incident

Bhajan Lal to take oath as Rajasthan CM tomorrow; PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend swearing-in ceremony

Strongest Dhoni led CSK Playing XI in IPL history

8 Animals who never sleep

8 most beautiful airports in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

IPL 2024 Mini Auction: Kyle Jamieson, Sam Billings Lead List Of Players In 1 Crore Bracket

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

After Animal's success, Triptii Dimri wants to work with this South superstar

Karan Johar says he has been labelled as 'leading the nepotistic army': 'When Alia Bhatt walked into the room...'

Sanjana Sanghi says she finds box office pressure maddening: 'It takes away the power of the film' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

After Animal's success, Triptii Dimri wants to work with this South superstar

Triptii Dimri has become one of the most popular actors since the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. She has expressed her desire to work with this actor in her South debut film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Triptii Dimri has become one of the most popular and talked about actors in the last few days. She has grabbed the attention of the entire nation with her portrayal of Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal. Screenshots and clips of her intimate scenes with Ranbir have spread like a wildfire on the internet.

While it seems that she will now be flooded with offers, Triptii has expressed her desire to work with a popular South superstar. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she was asked which actor she would like to make her debut with in her first South film. Triptii immediately picked Jr NTR and now, fans of the RRR star have been sharing the small clip on social media.

Jr NTR impressed the Hindi audiences in SS Rajamouli's global blockbuster RRR as the freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. His chemistry with his contemporary superstar Ram Charan, who played Alluri Sitaram Raju in the period action drama, won the hearts of the people across India.

Coming back to Triptii, before Animal, she was seen in minor roles in the crime drama Mom and comedy Poster Boys in 2017, but it was the 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu that showed her acting prowess. She then impressed the critics with her sincere leading performances in the two Netflix films - Bulbbul and Qala in 2020 and 2022.

The actress will be seen next in the romantic drama tentatively titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal and the romantic comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao next year. The former is being helmed by actor-filmmaker Anand Tiwari, while the latte is being directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

READ | Triptii Dimri breaks silence on her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'This was nothing in comparison to...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

From Start to Scale: Somil Nishar shares insights on scaling RPA initiatives for maximum impact

Major security breach in Lok Sabha, two persons seen jumping over benches, open tear gas canisters; watch video

Condom shortage to affect India’s National Family Planning Programme? Health Ministry responds

This genius’ brain was stolen after his death, was kept hidden for years, smuggled in a jar, he is....

Meet actor who has given 38 flops, 1 solo hit in 23 years, debut film was disaster, net worth is Rs 280 crore, earns...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE