After Animal's success, Triptii Dimri wants to work with this South superstar

Triptii Dimri has become one of the most popular actors since the release of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. She has expressed her desire to work with this actor in her South debut film.

Triptii Dimri has become one of the most popular and talked about actors in the last few days. She has grabbed the attention of the entire nation with her portrayal of Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal. Screenshots and clips of her intimate scenes with Ranbir have spread like a wildfire on the internet.

While it seems that she will now be flooded with offers, Triptii has expressed her desire to work with a popular South superstar. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she was asked which actor she would like to make her debut with in her first South film. Triptii immediately picked Jr NTR and now, fans of the RRR star have been sharing the small clip on social media.

Jr NTR impressed the Hindi audiences in SS Rajamouli's global blockbuster RRR as the freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. His chemistry with his contemporary superstar Ram Charan, who played Alluri Sitaram Raju in the period action drama, won the hearts of the people across India.

Monna #Animal chusi connect aipoya Tripti Dimri ki ippudu deenitho inka baaga lothugaa aipoya #JrNTR @tarak9999pic.twitter.com/AULPRZrais — Dhanush (@Always_kaNTRi) December 12, 2023

Coming back to Triptii, before Animal, she was seen in minor roles in the crime drama Mom and comedy Poster Boys in 2017, but it was the 2018 romantic drama Laila Majnu that showed her acting prowess. She then impressed the critics with her sincere leading performances in the two Netflix films - Bulbbul and Qala in 2020 and 2022.

The actress will be seen next in the romantic drama tentatively titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Vicky Kaushal and the romantic comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao next year. The former is being helmed by actor-filmmaker Anand Tiwari, while the latte is being directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.



