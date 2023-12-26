Headlines

After Animal's blockbuster success, Triptii Dimri bags this highly anticipated big-budget film: Report

As per the latest reports, Triptii Dimri will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's musical romantic drama Aashiqui 3.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

article-main
Triptii Dimri/Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters this year as it has grossed over Rs 640 crore in India and Rs 875 crore worldwide. Triptii Dimri, who grabbed the attention of the entire nation with her portrayal of Zoya, seems to have benefited the most out of Animal as she has now grabbed a highly-anticipated big-budget film.

As per the latest reports, the Bulbbul actress has been cast opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3, the next instalment in the musical romantic drama franchise. The threequel is being directed by Anurag Basu of Ludo, Barfi, Jagga Jasoos, and Gangster fame, and its music will be composed by Pritam. 

A source close to the development was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Triptii has been the talk of the town following the historic success of Animal and the makers feel that she would set the screen on fire with Kartik Aaryan. The conversations have been on for quite some time and the makers have now locked her as the female lead."

"It’s a new space for Kartik too and he will be looking to explore the intense side of romance. He has been a graduate of rom-coms and will now be switching zones to another world of love stories. He is also very excited to embark on this journey", the source added stating that Aashiqui 3 will go on floors in the first quarter of 2024. The film's release date hasn't been announced yet.

The original Aashqiui, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released in 1990 by T-Series and Vishesh Films. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the film. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box-office success.

READ | Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Kartik Aaryan replacing him in Aashiqui 3: 'There was no chance...'

 

