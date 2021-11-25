After Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy sets internet ablaze with her viral bathrobe photos

That Mouni Roy enjoys a massive social media fan following is no secret. With her Instagram account over 20 million strong, the film and TV star makes it a point to entertain and update her fans via her interesting photos and videos online.

Recently, Mouni, who hit headlines after she shared a couple of photos with former England football captain David Beckham, took to her Instagram handle to drop a series of sizzling hot pictures, showing off her chill bathrobe avatar.

Currently, in Dubai, Mouni on Wednesday set the internet ablaze with her hot pictures lazying on the luxurious hotel bed, sipping a cup of coffee that had her face creatively printed on it. Among the many photos, Mouni also shared a quote by Oscar Wilde that gave an insight into her state of mind while she shared the sexy photos. The quote read, "With freedom, flowers, books, and the moon, who could not be perfectly happy?"

She captioned the photos, "Wake up make up work chill."

Check out Mouni Roy's hot photos here:

Meanwhile, B-town diva Ananya Panday too shared a series of photos clad in a bathrobe. However, her photos were clicked inside a car. "'bathrobe in a car' series (don't ask why, I can't explain) #NightShoot #LIGER," Ananya captioned the photos.

Check them out here:



As for Mouni, on the work front, she will be next seen in the film 'Velle', also starring Abhay Deol and Karan Deol. The movie is soon going to release on December 10, 2021.