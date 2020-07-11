After Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

Headlines

Wordle 822 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 19

Ind vs Aus: How India can surpass Pakistan in Australia series to claim No.1 ODI spot

Atlee wants to take Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan to Oscars, says ‘If everything falls in place…’

DNA Explainer: What is women's reservation bill, and why it is in news?

MoS Prahlad Patel says Cabinet clears women's reservation bill, deletes post later

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 822 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 19

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Ind vs Aus: How India can surpass Pakistan in Australia series to claim No.1 ODI spot

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

Nayanthara shares mushy pictures kissing husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday: ‘There’s no one like you'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

After Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 12:24 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus after Amitabh Bachchan reveals his corona positive result. His good friend Riteish Deshmukh tweeted saying, "Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan - praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man."

Abhishek himself confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus. He said, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."

Amitabh Bachchan had also confirmed on Saturday that he tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the Indian megastar revealed that he has been hospitalised in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. His tweet read, "I have tested Covid positive.. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! (sic)."

Many celebrities also wished them a speedy recovery along with several netizens. 

Dhanush wrote, "Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery." While, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote, "Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers.." 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Let me surprise you': Atlee to release different cut of Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan on OTT

Viral video: Kangana Ranaut claims 'a very big superstar' suggested her to 'act less', netizens say he is Salman Khan

This Bollywood actor joins Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone’s Singham Again as cop: Report

Delhi Metro: PM Modi inaugurates extension of Airport line, mingles with people during ride

‘Old is gold’: How Old Parliament building became India’s symbol of democracy, know rich history

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE