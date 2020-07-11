After Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus.

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for coronavirus after Amitabh Bachchan reveals his corona positive result. His good friend Riteish Deshmukh tweeted saying, "Get well soon my brother - @juniorbachchan - praying for the family’s well being and good health- love you man."

Abhishek himself confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus. He said, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them."

Amitabh Bachchan had also confirmed on Saturday that he tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, the Indian megastar revealed that he has been hospitalised in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. His tweet read, "I have tested Covid positive.. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! (sic)."

Many celebrities also wished them a speedy recovery along with several netizens.

Dhanush wrote, "Get well soon sir, my sincere prayers for your speedy recovery." While, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote, "Get well soon amit uncle. All my love and prayers.."