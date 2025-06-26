"If there is no difference or improvement in the work I did 10 years ago and the work I am doing today, it will be sad. So I try to keep improving myself a little with every film", said Abhishek Bachchan while promoting his upcoming movie Kaalidhar Laapata in Bhopal.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen next in the slice-of-life drama Kaalidhar Laapataa, which releases on Z5 on July 4. Ever since the trailer of the film came out, Amitabh Bachchan has been heaping praises on his son for choosing daring roles. When the veteran superstar shared a picture of himself waving at his fans outside Jalsa on Facebook with the caption, "Yes, I praise Abhishek. So?", a netizen asked him, "Toh you should also praise your daughter, daughter in law, wife the same way". Replying to her, Amitabh commented, "Yes I shall praise them in my heart.. not publicly.. respect for the ladies."



Abhishek Bachchan begins promoting Kaalidhar Laapata

Now, Abhishek has began the promotions of Kaalidhar Laapata in Bhopal, where he shot the film. Speaking to the media there, the Dasvi actor said that he is making a constant effort to become better with each movie. "I think the latest work of an actor should be his best. This should be the effort. If there is no difference or improvement in the work I did 10 years ago and the work I am doing today, it will be sad. So I try to keep improving myself a little with every film," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Kaalidhar Laapata features Abhishek in the titular role of a middle-aged man struggling with memory loss and abandonment. He then meets Ballu, an eight-year-old orphan who is surviving on his own on the bustling streets of India. Together, they go on an adventure and find purpose in their lives. The film is an official remake of the 2019 Tamil comedy drama KD with the same director Madhumita helming the Hindi remake as well.



Abhishek Bachchan has a special connection with Bhopal

Asked about his experience of shooting the movie in Madhya Pradesh, Abhishek said, "I will go to Mumbai and tell my friends that if you have to shoot anywhere outside Mumbai, then you should shoot in Madhya Pradesh. It is very good." Abhishek, whose maternal home is in Bhopal where his mother Jaya Bachchan studied, added that he gets to reconnect with his family whenever he is in the city. "It is always nice to come here because after finishing work, we can spend time with Nani," he concluded.

