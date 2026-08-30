After Amaal Mallik annouces break from singing, 'proud father' Daboo Mallik admits 'negativity was spread, calls were made' for Yeh Awarapan backlash

Daboo Malik has shared an emotional message for his son, music composer Amaal Mallik, following the release and subsequent drama surrounding Awarapan 2. Celebrating the film's box-office and musical success, Daboo described himself as a "Proud Father" while reflecting on the challenges his son faced during the project.

Daboo Malik has shared an emotional message for his son, music composer Amaal Mallik, following the release and subsequent drama surrounding Awarapan 2. Celebrating the film's box-office and musical success, Daboo described himself as a "Proud Father" while reflecting on the challenges his son faced during the project.

Daboo Mallik claims calls were made to sabotage Amaal's career

Taking to Instagram, Daboo addressed the negativity surrounding the film's music and Amaal's work. He wrote, "Messages were sent, Calls were made, Negativity was spread, Judgements were passed... But sometimes the magic happens against all odds ..." Daboo went on to congratulate the team behind 'Awarapan 2', including Vishesh Bhatt, Nitin Kakkar, Vishesh Films and Emraan Hashmi.

He also highlighted the personal significance of the project for Amaal, who composed the soulful track "Yeh Awarapan", sung by Arijit Singh. Amaal had earlier, through a LIVE Instagram session, dedicated the song and the project to his father's musical journey, making the film particularly meaningful for the family.

Daboo Mallik is a proud father of Amaal Mallik

Referencing that dedication in his post, Daboo wrote, "A Proud Father... A Son who dedicated YEH AWARAPAN to his father's journey." The celebratory message comes after Amaal publicly pushed back against criticism surrounding the song's release. After the track dropped, it faced heavy online scrutiny and mixed feedback from fans comparing it to the iconic music of the 2007 original film. He had alleged that a coordinated "paid PR campaign" was created within the music industry to undermine his work. In his recent Instagram Stories, he reshared a post about the ongoing controversy and wrote, "Criticism is diff from manufactured hate."

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Amid the industry backlash, the composer also announced a temporary break from film music, saying he needed time to heal his mind, body and soul. Amaal Mallik, the son of composer Daboo Malik and nephew of music director Anu Malik made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with 'Jai Ho', composing three songs for the Salman Khan starrer.