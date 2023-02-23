Amid Alia Bhatt-paparazzi row, Zeenat Aman opens up on celebs' privacy: 'There’s a fine line between...'

Zeenat Aman-Alia Bhatt/Instagram

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt lashed out at a media portal for the 'gross invasion' of her privacy when two men took her pictures from the terrace of a neighbouring building while she was sitting in her living room at her home. After Alia shared her leaked photos on her Instagram Stories, several Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor among others came out in her support calling the incident 'absolutely shameless'.

The veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who has recently made her Instagram debut, also penned a note on celebs' privacy on Thursday evening. She shared a photo dressed up while going to a friend's birthday party and penned a lengthy caption on how people should not be obsessing over "which celebrity met whom and where".

"A quick picture in the foyer before heading to a friend’s birthday party the other night. I know you may want to ask me which friend, so I will give you an answer about privacy. I think there’s a fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire, and an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives", Zeenat wrote.

The 71-year-old actress continued, "The former is wonderful and that on which artists and audiences thrive. The latter is a drag for everyone involved and, in my view, keeps us from approaching new ideas and a higher level of conversation."

Concluding her note, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress stated a significant thing, "The world is so spectacularly diverse and rich, I promise you there are more interesting things to learn than which celebrity met whom and where. Just a thought", and added a flower emoji.



