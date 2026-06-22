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After Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut to feature as next guest on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2?

The viral photo of Kangana Ranaut sitting beside Samay Raina on India's Got Latent Season 2 panel is not real and seems to be AI-generated. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari graced the premier episode of the second season of the controversial show, which premiered on Netflix and YouTube on June 20.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 06:02 PM IST

After Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut to feature as next guest on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2?
AI pic of Kangana Ranaut with Samay Raina on India's Got Latent 2
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Ever since India’s Got Latent Season 2 premiered with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as its first celebrity guests, fans have been eagerly speculating about who will join Samay Raina next. Now, a viral photo allegedly showing Kangana Ranaut on the show's panel has sent social media into a frenzy. The viral image shows multiple National Award-winning actress Kangana dressed in a white embroidered suit, seated beside Samay on the India’s Got Latent panel. The photo quickly gained traction online, with several users claiming that the actress and BJP MP had already filmed an upcoming episode of the show.

Viral photo of Kangana Ranaut on India's Got Latent 2 is AI-generated

However, despite appearing convincing at first glance, the image is not authentic and seem to have been generated using artificial intelligence or manipulated through photo-editing software. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot inconsistencies that exposed the fabrication. One of the biggest giveaways is the presence of Alia Bhatt’s thermos and cap on the table, items that were visible during the premiere episode featuring Alia and Sharvari. Samay Raina also appears to be wearing the exact same outfit from the first episode, further suggesting that the viral picture has been digitally altered. As of now, there has been no official confirmation that Kangana Ranaut will appear on India’s Got Latent Season 2. Neither Netflix nor Samay Raina has announced the guest lineup for the upcoming episodes.

Samay Raina thanks Alia Bhatt, Sharvari for gracing premier episode

India’s Got Latent Season 2 premiered on Netflix and YouTube on June 20, 2026, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari joining Samay Raina on the panel to promote their upcoming action thriller Alpha. Following the episode's release, Samay thanked both actresses on social media for being a part of the first episode of the show's second season. He wrote, "Soooo much love for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for being so chill and fun. It takes a lot of guts for someone at such heights of the game. Humbled by your humility and learned so much from you. I was always a fan of your work, but now an even bigger fan of the people you are."

READ | Samay Raina roasts Alia Bhatt over Jigra, Cannes 2026 on India's Got Latent S2: 'Big fan of your husband Ranbir Kapoor'

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