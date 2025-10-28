FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Akon, Shah Rukh Khan joins forces with Enrique Iglesias? Here's what we know

Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G announced, launching on..., check price in India, features, specifications, camera and more

This is India’s first private train, costlier than Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat, its top speed is..., name is...

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhites wake up to 'thick smog', AQI remains 241 in 'severe' category

Emraan Hashmi admits The Ba***ds of Bollywood cameo changed his image, says he has 'no complaints': 'Earlier fans would call me...'

Cyclone Montha Update: Schools to remain closed in THESE states as storm to make landfall today; Check state-wise list here

Trump calls Russia's nuclear-powered Burevestnik missile test 'inappropriate', advises Putin to end Ukraine conflict

Chiranjeevi's deepfake vulgar videos feature on p**rn sites, actor breaks silence, lodges complaint: 'These manufactured videos are distorting...'

Donald Trump to run for third term in White House? US President makes BIG statement, 'have my best numbers ever...'

Gold, silver prices fall today, October 28: 24K gold at Rs...; Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Akon, Shah Rukh Khan joins forces with Enrique Iglesias? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan joins forces with Enrique Iglesias? Here's what we know

Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G announced, launching on..., check price in India, features, specifications, camera and more

Nothing Phone 3a Lite 5G announced, launching on..., check price in India, more

This is India’s first private train, costlier than Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat, its top speed is..., name is...

This is India’s first private train, costlier than Rajdhani, Shatabdi, name is..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

After Akon, Shah Rukh Khan joins forces with Enrique Iglesias? Here's what we know

As per the latest updates of the grapevine, Shah Rukh Khan will meet the popular Spanish singer at his Mumbai concert, and they are most likely to collaborate on SRK's upcoming movie, King.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 08:49 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

After Akon, Shah Rukh Khan joins forces with Enrique Iglesias? Here's what we know
Shah Rukh Khan, Enrique Iglesias
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Spanish singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias will soon be performing in Mumbai at his much-awaited concert, and his Indian fans are waiting to witness the Bailamos singer performing live. Enrique Iglesias' concert will be held on October 29 and 30, at MMRDA grounds, Bandra, Mumbai, and reports have it that Enrique will be signing the biggest contract of his career. 

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his collaborations with international talents, is reportedly attending the concert. Khan will attend the musical night, not only as an admirer, but also to explore the opportunity of working with an acclaimed musical artiste. 

The speculations started when an entertainment handle on X (formerly Twitter) dropped a big hint about the biggest collab, saying, “Something exciting seems to be brewing — a high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK’s next biggie #King?"

The post instantly went viral, with fans calling it a 'dream crossover' between Bollywood and Latin pop. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side. If the rumours are true, this collaboration will mark the biggest union between the two global stars. Earlier, Shah teamed up with Akon for Ra One's song 'Chamak Challo'. The song was a chartbuster and is still regarded as one of the best collaborations between East and West. 

About Enrique Iglesias' concert 

Enrique Iglesias is finally returning to India after 13 years. The Hero will perform live on October 29 and 30. As per the reports, his first day show tickets were sold out within hours. Thus, organisers add a second night for fans who missed out. The concerts are scheduled from 6:30 pm to 10 pm, with gates closing at 8 pm sharp. 

About Enrique Iglesias' plans to meet Shah Rukh Khan

As per several reports, Enrique is expected to meet Shah Rukh Khan and his family- Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. One can even expect a party dedicated to him at SRK's Mannat. Enrique's other plans for his India stay include exploring Colaba Causeway, visiting the Gandhi Museum and offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who was Sirikit Kitiyakara? Thailand's Queen Mother passes away at 93, PM Modi pays condolences
Who was Sirikit Kitiyakara? Thailand's Queen Mother passes away at 93, PM Modi p
Halloween 2025: Dare to visit THESE 5 haunted spots in India?
Halloween 2025: Dare to visit THESE 5 haunted spots in India?
Two hat-tricks, 32 wickets, 90 overs: Riyan Parag stars in record-breaking Ranji Trophy thriller at Tinsukia
Two hat-tricks, 32 wickets, 90 overs: Riyan Parag stars in record-breaking Ranji
Women at the Helm: Prikansha Luthra and India’s Evolving Defence Landscape
Women at the Helm: Prikansha Luthra and India’s Evolving Defence Landscape
'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end
'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculat
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE