After Akon, Shah Rukh Khan joins forces with Enrique Iglesias? Here's what we know

As per the latest updates of the grapevine, Shah Rukh Khan will meet the popular Spanish singer at his Mumbai concert, and they are most likely to collaborate on SRK's upcoming movie, King.

Spanish singer and songwriter Enrique Iglesias will soon be performing in Mumbai at his much-awaited concert, and his Indian fans are waiting to witness the Bailamos singer performing live. Enrique Iglesias' concert will be held on October 29 and 30, at MMRDA grounds, Bandra, Mumbai, and reports have it that Enrique will be signing the biggest contract of his career.

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his collaborations with international talents, is reportedly attending the concert. Khan will attend the musical night, not only as an admirer, but also to explore the opportunity of working with an acclaimed musical artiste.

The speculations started when an entertainment handle on X (formerly Twitter) dropped a big hint about the biggest collab, saying, “Something exciting seems to be brewing — a high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK’s next biggie #King?"

The post instantly went viral, with fans calling it a 'dream crossover' between Bollywood and Latin pop. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side. If the rumours are true, this collaboration will mark the biggest union between the two global stars. Earlier, Shah teamed up with Akon for Ra One's song 'Chamak Challo'. The song was a chartbuster and is still regarded as one of the best collaborations between East and West.

About Enrique Iglesias' concert

Enrique Iglesias is finally returning to India after 13 years. The Hero will perform live on October 29 and 30. As per the reports, his first day show tickets were sold out within hours. Thus, organisers add a second night for fans who missed out. The concerts are scheduled from 6:30 pm to 10 pm, with gates closing at 8 pm sharp.

About Enrique Iglesias' plans to meet Shah Rukh Khan

As per several reports, Enrique is expected to meet Shah Rukh Khan and his family- Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. One can even expect a party dedicated to him at SRK's Mannat. Enrique's other plans for his India stay include exploring Colaba Causeway, visiting the Gandhi Museum and offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple.