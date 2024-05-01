FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan makes this BIG move, approaches...

Salman Khan has urged the Delhi High Court to issue directions restraining several named and unnamed (John Doe) defendants from exploiting his name, image, voice, likeness, dialogues, mannerisms and other attributes that form part of his persona.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 12:15 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan makes this BIG move, approaches...
Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai
Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights. The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday a petition filed by the Sultan actor seeking comprehensive legal protection against the unauthorised use of his personality attributes. Salman's move marks a significant addition to the growing number of public figures approaching the judiciary to curb the misuse of their identities, particularly in the evolving landscape of digital media and artificial intelligence. 

The Tiger 3 actor has urged the Court to issue directions restraining several named and unnamed (John Doe) defendants from exploiting his name, image, voice, likeness, dialogues, mannerisms and other attributes that form part of his persona. According to the actor, numerous platforms and entities have been using his identity without consent, creating a risk of misleading consumers, diminishing his brand value, and causing irreparable harm to his commercial and personal rights.

The plea highlights a broader trend observed in recent months, in which leading film personalities and digital creators have sought judicial intervention to protect the commercial and dignitary aspects of their identities. The Delhi High Court has emerged as a pivotal forum in shaping this jurisprudence. It has previously granted wide-ranging injunctions to Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and content creator Raj Shamani, recognising their exclusive right to control the commercial exploitation of their respective personas.

The Court's approach has extended beyond traditional misuse. It has taken strong note of AI-generated impersonations, deepfakes, and other forms of manipulated digital content that can distort a person's image and reputation with alarming speed and reach. In several rulings, judges have emphasised that such impersonations violate privacy, dignity, and publicity rights, while cautioning that legitimate artistic expression, satire, news reporting, and commentary must remain protected within constitutional boundaries.

