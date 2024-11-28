Ananya Panday and Aditya Roya Kapur first sparked dating rumours in 2022 after their video from Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party went viral. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were said to be going strong but the IT couple reportedly broke up in March this year.

Ananya Panday, who was reportedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur, recently appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast where she revealed three red flags in men. While Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur never accepted or denied their relationship, the duo were said to be dating for over a year. Ananya Panday is now rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco. On her appearance in the podcast, Ananya Pandey described three red flags in men, one which stood out was 'not acknowledging your partner in public'. This led fans to believe that the actress was speaking about her previous unconfirmed relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya Panday was quoted as saying, "Gaslighting, I would say. Manipulation if they’ve done something wrong… Yeah, narcissism and emotional manipulation. Disloyalty, not just in terms of big things but even small things like not acknowledging your partner in public. I’m not saying that’s cheating, but just not giving them that disrespect. Disloyalty and disrespect."

"Another red flag would be ego. Not being able to see your partner succeed… It’s a very tough thing… to find someone who can accept that you have this job where there’s this public life, and you’re out there so much. They may not be able to see their partner be bigger than them," Ananya Panday further added.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were said to be going strong but the IT couple reportedly broke up in March this year. Ananya Panday is now said to be dating Walker Blanco. Several photos and videos of the rumoured love birds from the Ambani wedding went viral in July this year. Walker was also spotted at Ananya Panday's intimate birthday celebrations, further creating social media buzz over their relationship status.

