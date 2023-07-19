After accusing Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma of mismanagement, Ameesha Patel now shares happy photo with him

Ameesha Patel, who recently accused the Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma of mismanagement, has now shared a happy photo with him.

Ameesha Patel, on Tuesday, dropped a photo with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma after accusing him of mismanagement. Sharing the happy photo, the actress penned a note for him and revealed that she spent an entire day with him.

Sharing the photo, Ameesha wrote, “Spent the entire day today with @Anilsharma_dir at his office .. a director who I have known and respected for 24 years n counting now !! Enjoyed seeing HAIRAYAT SONG With him and the entire team.” Social media users reacted to the photo, one of them wrote, “Sir iss ugly pugly ko nikalo film se.. yeh cheap promotions karti hai..”

Spent the entire day today with ⁦@Anilsharma_dir⁩ at his office .. a director who I have known and respected for 24 years n counting now !! Enjoyed seeing KHAIRAYAT SONG With him and the entire team pic.twitter.com/4VAFGOIFnk — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 18, 2023

The second one said, “paise mil gaye ma’am ab.” The third one said, “daaru kam piya karo yaar.” For the unversed, On June 30, Ameesha Patel opened up about the difficulty the cast and crew had to face during the shoot of the upcoming film, due to the mismanagement of Anil Sharma and his production house. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer, Gadar 2 is among the awaited releases in August. However, the team had to face some difficulties to complete the film, and it was even reported in the media.

READ: Ameesha Patel alleges Anil Sharma left crew stranded on Gadar 2 shoot, didn't pay bills; says Zee Studios resolved issue

Ameesha alleged that director-producer Anil Sharma's mismanagement led to several issues, including unpaid bills for food, travel and accommodations. The actress thanked Zee Studios for stepping in, rectifying production issues, and assuring the completion of the film. On Twitter, Ameesha shared four tweets highlighting the issues crew members faced during the Chandigarh schedule.

In one of her tweets, Ameesha wrote, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH." In the second tweet, Ameesha thanked Zee Studios and called them a professional company, "There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers n others etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS! Yes, they did not! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company."

Gadar 2 is the direct sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Gadar 2 will release in cinemas on August 11 with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Rajinikanth's Jailer, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar.