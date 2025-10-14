After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai; this Bollywood superstar has moved Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights; not Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

DNA TV Show: Haryana ASI dies by suicide, names late IPS Y Puran Kumar in note
BOLLYWOOD
Hrithik Roshan's petition adds to the growing list of public figures turning to the courts to shield their digital and personality identities from misuse in the age of AI and social media virality.
Days after several Bollywood celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights, Hrithik Roshan has also moved the court with a similar plea. Roshan has filed a suit before the Delhi High Court to safeguard his name, image, likeness, voice, and other personality attributes from unauthorised commercial use and misuse. The matter is to be heard on Wednesday by Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora.
The plea names several known and unknown parties, including John Does (unnamed individuals), who allegedly used the actor's personality traits for commercial gain without authorisation. Roshan has sought an injunction to prevent such misuse and to protect his identity from being exploited online or through advertisements.
Justice Arora is also slated to hear a similar petition filed by singer Kumar Sanu, who has alleged that morphed videos and defamatory content using his name and likeness were circulating online. Earlier, the Court had directed Meta and Google to clarify why URLs containing such "morphed videos" and "profane language" could not be removed by their grievance officers.
The issue of personality rights and online misuse has increasingly come under judicial scrutiny. Recently, the Delhi High Court, while protecting actor Nagarjuna's personality rights, flagged the risks posed by generative artificial intelligence (AI). The Court noted that once misleading or manipulated content is uploaded online, AI tools can replicate and amplify it, posing long-term damage to the reputation of public figures.
Last month, the High Court passed similar protection orders in favour of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, restraining the unauthorised online use of their names, images, and voices. Hrithik Roshan's petition adds to the growing list of public figures turning to the courts to shield their digital and personality identities from misuse in the age of AI and social media virality.
