After 2 years, Irrfan Khan's 'Apno Se Bewafai' gets release date?

Headlines

Viral video: Man's jaw-dropping tussle with enormous python stuns internet, watch

G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi: Police issue detailed traffic advisory, bus movement to be restricted

Allu Arjun thanks fans for their wishes after winning National Award for Pushpa: ‘Feeling honoured and humbled'

Mukesh Chhabra reveals Sushant Singh Rajput rejected many films for Paani, says his dedication was misunderstood

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man's jaw-dropping tussle with enormous python stuns internet, watch

G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi: Police issue detailed traffic advisory, bus movement to be restricted

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Key bowlers to watch out for at Asia Cup 2023

Benefits of eating kiwi empty stomach 

8 Herbs beneficial for arthritis 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Donald Trump Mugshot Released After Arrest In Atlanta, Later Released On $200,000 Bond

Allu Arjun thanks fans for their wishes after winning National Award for Pushpa: ‘Feeling honoured and humbled'

Mukesh Chhabra reveals Sushant Singh Rajput rejected many films for Paani, says his dedication was misunderstood

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

After 2 years, Irrfan Khan's 'Apno Se Bewafai' gets release date?

Angrezi Medium also features Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madaan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2020, 03:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Irrfan Khan is currently gearing up for his much-awaited film Angrezi Medium which releases on March 13, 2020, however, the actor is also reportedly all set for another film release sooner than you think. 

According to a report in Mid Day, Irrfan's film Apno Se Bewafai, which has been awaiting a release for the past two years will finally hit the theatres on April 2. Prakash Bhalekar, the film's director, spoke to the publication and said, "It is a family entertainer with Irrfan as the lead. He has done an excellent job in the movie. The supporting cast is made up of new actors. We completed the film before Irrfan’s health deteriorated, but the release was pushed due to lack of funds." The director also added, "We are not in touch as Irrfan is not talking to anybody right now."

Homi Adajania, director of Angrezi Medium had also recently spoke to Hindustan Times about delaying Angrezi Medium because of Irrfan's availability and said, "While the making of the movie, Irrfan was undergoing treatment, so there would be good days and bad days. There was an uncertainty about his energy levels, considering how difficult shoots can be. I did put everything on hold and decided to wait for him to make this. Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan, producer) and I were very clear that Angrezi Medium would be made with Irrfan only. And I took the risk, knowing that it would be an experience that my crew and I would cherish."

Angrezi Medium also features Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madaan. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff-starrer 1993 hit Khal Nayak to re-release on this date

Meet Kaivalya Vohra, India's youngest unicorn founder whose firm crossed Rs 11573 crore valuation

Mukesh Ambani, Vikram Oberoi's firms team up to manage Rs 600 crore Stoke Park, other hotels

'Congress puts on mask of religion, caste before elections', says BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

WhatsApp groups no longer need a name, new feature makes it possible

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE