After 2 years, Irrfan Khan's 'Apno Se Bewafai' gets release date?

Angrezi Medium also features Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madaan.

Irrfan Khan is currently gearing up for his much-awaited film Angrezi Medium which releases on March 13, 2020, however, the actor is also reportedly all set for another film release sooner than you think.

According to a report in Mid Day, Irrfan's film Apno Se Bewafai, which has been awaiting a release for the past two years will finally hit the theatres on April 2. Prakash Bhalekar, the film's director, spoke to the publication and said, "It is a family entertainer with Irrfan as the lead. He has done an excellent job in the movie. The supporting cast is made up of new actors. We completed the film before Irrfan’s health deteriorated, but the release was pushed due to lack of funds." The director also added, "We are not in touch as Irrfan is not talking to anybody right now."

Homi Adajania, director of Angrezi Medium had also recently spoke to Hindustan Times about delaying Angrezi Medium because of Irrfan's availability and said, "While the making of the movie, Irrfan was undergoing treatment, so there would be good days and bad days. There was an uncertainty about his energy levels, considering how difficult shoots can be. I did put everything on hold and decided to wait for him to make this. Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan, producer) and I were very clear that Angrezi Medium would be made with Irrfan only. And I took the risk, knowing that it would be an experience that my crew and I would cherish."

Angrezi Medium also features Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madaan.