After 12th Fail's success, Bhumi Pednekar says 'content films have been toast of the industry': 'I owe my career to...'

Bhumi Pednekar talks about how content-driven films have become the toast of the industry.

Bhumi Pednekar is currently basking in the unanimous appreciation and love for her performance in Bhakshak. The actress recently talked about how content films have become the toast of the industry.

Bhakshak is among the Top 5 non-English films globally for weeks now. Reacting to the same, Bhumi Pednekar said, “Content films have been the toast of the industry recently and that brings me a lot of joy and a lot of hope. I owe my career, and my identity to forward-thinking cinema and film-makers. While 12th Fail, easily one the best films that I have seen in my life, became the sleeper hit of the year theatrically, Bhakshak has been topping the global charts on streaming!”

The actress further added how Bhakshak's success is a big achievement and said, “For Indian content to entertain the world is a huge milestone for the cinema that we are currently creating. Bhakshak is amongst the few films that have broken out and have resonated globally. That’s a big big achievement for us all and a moment of pride for our industry.”

Bhumi further added, “For generations, content films have changed the way films have been made or consumed and I hope that films like Bhakshak will contribute towards the kind of films that are going to be made for years to come. Being an Indian actor, watching Indian cinema entertaining audiences worldwide is the best reward for me! I hope more and more Indian films and series wow people globally and India writes the next chapter of the global entertainment landscape!”

Helmed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Bhakshak is a crime thriller based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

