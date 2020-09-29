Headlines

Bollywood

Aftab Shivdasani tests negative for COVID-19

Aftab Shivdasani took to his social media pages and wrote a note on testing negative for COVID-19.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 06:32 PM IST

On September 11, Aftab Shivdasani had put out a statement on his social media pages stating that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. Now, nearly after 20 days, the actor has been tested negative. Aftab took to his Instagram page and shared the happy note. He revealed that after taking a test again, the results finally came as negative. Aftab wrote, "Grateful. Om Sai Ram. Allah Malik."

The statement read as "Hi everyone, I am very happy and relieved to be sharing with all of you that I did my COVID test again and by the grace of God, the reports came negative. Thank you for all your support and good wishes. Please know that this illness is very treatable and less than 20% of cases are severe and need hospitalisation. Most of the people recover with medication at home so please do not panic even if unfortunately you get it. I once again humbly request and reiterate the importance of maintaining a social distance, using masks and sanitisers until the pandemic is over. Stay safe and protect your loved ones."

Earlier this year, Aftab and wife Nin Dusanj welcomed a baby girl. The couple announced the happy news in August via their social media pages. Both of them haven't announced the name of their baby.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aftab stars in ZEE5 original show Poison 2 playing the role of Aditya. The show is all set to be streamed from October 16, 2020.

