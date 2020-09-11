Aftab Shivdasani, blessed with baby girl a month back, tests positive for COVID-19

Headlines

IND vs WI 2023: Top batting performances by Indian players in West Indies

Watch: Telangana woman fights robber, foils theft attempt; video goes viral

The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar-starrer to hit theatres on this date

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, salary offered up to Rs 1,12,000

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI 2023: Top batting performances by Indian players in West Indies

Watch: Telangana woman fights robber, foils theft attempt; video goes viral

The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar-starrer to hit theatres on this date

Benefits of drinking water

10 foods to eat if you have arthritis

6 tips to heal your lungs from vaping

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Watch: Beas River Flowing In Full Spate In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh As Downpour Continues

The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar-starrer to hit theatres on this date

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aftab Shivdasani, blessed with baby girl a month back, tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani is the latest to test positive for COVID-19

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2020, 04:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Arjun Kapoor, another Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently under home quarantine and distancing himself socially (even from his family, if his statement is anything to go by).

Aftab and Nin Dusanj welcomed a baby girl in August. The couple was in London at that time. Aftab flew down to Mumbai so he could resume the shooting for his upcoming web show 'Posion 2'. It is still unclear whether his wife and daughter are also in Mumbai.

The actor was detected COVID-19 positive after showing symptoms of dry cough and mild fever. He even asked people who came in contact with him, to get themselves tested.

He released a statement which read:

Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine.

I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab.

Apart from 'Posion 2', Aftab Shivdasani has also been roped in for 'Tom Dick And Harry Returns'. He is also going to begin work on his production 'Dhundh', soon.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's third richest man with net worth Rs 258000 crore, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Rinku Singh poses for picture with Rishabh Pant at NCA, shares heartwarming post

Viral video: Railway workers save dog trapped between tracks, internet says 'thankyou'

Laal Singh Chaddha completes one year, Mona Singh says playing mother to Aamir Khan was 'game-changer' for her

Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's charming chemistry in Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Anirudh's Jawan song impresses fans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE