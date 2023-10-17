Headlines

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress releases manifesto; promises 27% OBC quota, Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to citizens

This Afghanistan cricketer played for India, became Bollywood star, 'Casanova' had rumoured affair with top actress

WhatsApp to allow Android users to login without password, rolls out support for Passkeys

Pakistan cricket legend Shahid Afridi's sister passes away

He’s very laid back…: Australia legend’s big comment on Rohit Sharma’s attitude towards World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress releases manifesto; promises 27% OBC quota, Rs 25 lakh health insurance cover to citizens

Meet actor who dropped out of school due to alcoholic father, sold pens on street, later became India's top comedian

This Afghanistan cricketer played for India, became Bollywood star, 'Casanova' had rumoured affair with top actress

7 dry fruits that prevent hair fall

Foods you shouldn't mix: 7 common combinations to avoid

7 vegetarian foods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

After zomato, Swiggy hikes its platform fee to Rs 3: Is this the end of affordable food delivery?

Israel Hamas war day 10: Know about Israel’s special force unit Sayeret Matkal

Big update! Kangana Ranaut's emergency delayed once again; know when the film will release

Meet actor who dropped out of school due to alcoholic father, sold pens on street, later became India's top comedian

This Afghanistan cricketer played for India, became Bollywood star, 'Casanova' had rumoured affair with top actress

BTS: Yet to Come to premiere on OTT, release date announced

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This Afghanistan cricketer played for India, became Bollywood star, 'Casanova' had rumoured affair with top actress

This cricketer from Afghanistan played for the Indian cricket team and then became a Bollywood star, who worked with Tanuja and Parveen Babi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Afghanistan cricket is in vogue after their shock World Cup win against defending champions England at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Led by performances from Rahmanullah Gurbaaz and Rashid Khan, the Afghan team trounced an out-of-luck English side in Delhi. While the history of the Afghan team in cricket is fairly recent, cricketers from Afghanistan have played international cricket before that too. And one of them did so for Team India, that is before he became a legit movie star.

The Afghan cricketer who played for Indian cricket team

Salim Durani (also spelled Durrani) was a flamboyant all-rounder from Afghanistan who played Test cricket for India in the 1960s and 70s. Born in Khyber Pass on the Afghan-Pak border, Durani’s father was also a cricketer who impressed the legendary Ranjitsinjhi with his performances in the 1930s. As a result, the Durani settled in India. Salim grew up in Jamnagar and made his debut for Saurashtra in 1953, going on to play domestic cricket for Gujarat and Rajasthan. In 1960, he made his debut for India and went on to play 29 Tests till 1973.

A dashing left-hand batter and left-arm spinner, Durani scored 1202 runs and took 74 wickets in Tests. Despite his obvious talent, he was overshadowed by the spin quartet of Bedi, Chandrasekhar, Prasanna, and Venkatraghavan, with whom his career coincided.

Salim Durani’s Bollywood career

In 1969, while he was still actively playing for India, Salim Durani made his Bollywood debut with Ek Masoom opposite Tanuja. The Khalid Akhtar film also starred Jagdeep, Abhi Bhattacharya, Prem Chopra, and Helen. Despite Tanuja and Durrani’s popularity, the film failed to do wonders at the box office.In 1973, as his cricket career was on a decline, he returned to the big screen with the film Charitra opposite Parveen Babi, the reigning glam queen. Tabloids at the time were filled with rumours of the two stars romancing each other. However, Durani denied these reports and said they were never in love or never had any secret affair. After Charitra did not work, Durani did not again try his hand in films.

Durani continued plying Ranji Trophy for four more seasons when he retired at the age of 43. After his playing career, Durrani retreated from the game. He was awarded the C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by the BCCI in 2011. Durani passed away after battling cancer in 2023. He was 88.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi to inaugurate Global Maritime India Summit today

Meet actress who rejected Shah Rukh’s film, said no to Aamir Khan, her one mistake made Karisma Kapoor a superstar

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Hurry And Unlock The Best Deal On Smartphones

Shahid Afridi’s sister fighting for her life in hospital, Pakistan legend travelling back

Viral video: Lightning-fast snake camouflages, hunts bird in terrifying ambush; watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE