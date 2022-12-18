Search icon
Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan wraps up her 3rd film of the year

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is also a fashion icon, wrapped the shoot of her third film this year with Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 05:55 PM IST

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been super busy this year while hopping from one set to another for the shoot of her upcoming films.

While Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up Laxman Utekar's untitled next co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight with Vikrant Massey, she has now wrapped the shoot of her third film this year alone with Ae Watan Mere Watan. 

Taking to her social media, Sara kept her fans updated as she shot a late night schedule for Ae Watan, Mere Watan after her fashion show, eventually wrapping in the morning by 10:44 am. She shared another photo after the wrap, with her team.

Sharing a picture of the wrap-up cake which wrote, "It's a wrap, Tune-in-to 42.34m". With this Sara mentioned in the caption - 

"AE WATAN MERE WATAN"

As the actress is constantly wrapping the shoots of her upcoming films, next year looks super exciting and packed for Sara fans with various genre films like Pawan Kriplani's 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey, Laxman Utekar's untitled next with Vicky Kaushal and the other being Dharma Productions' 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', where she will be stepping into the shoes of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan's new film Metro InDino with Anurag Basu and Aditya Roy Kapoor has been announced recently.

