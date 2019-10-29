Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Adorable! Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu chants Gayatri Mantra in this cute video

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram page and shared a cute video of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu chanting Gayatri Mantra.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2019, 11:49 AM IST

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is the cutest daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. Her photos and videos are too adorable to miss and people can't stop gushing over the little munchkin every now and then. A few months back, when Kunal Kemmu celebrated his birthday, Inaaya sang for her dad with all smiles and it's a video which is truly unmissable. Inaaya also poses cutely while getting clicked by the paparazzi.

Today, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, Kunal took to his Instagram page and shared a video in which his sister is performing Puja while chanting Gayatri Mantra. Then she tells Inaaya to repeat, the star kid perfectly chants Gayatri Mantra leaving everyone happy and astonished. Kunal shared the video with a caption stating, "Here’s to spreading light this Bhai Dooj #happybhaidooj"

Earlier during DNA After Hrs, when Kunal was asked about how fatherhood changed him, the actor had said, "I would like to think so! On other days, I would go back home, put up my feet and watch something on TV or call my friends home, make a plan to go out. Now, I just want to go back home to my baby and watch her. And talk about her. Everything else comes later. Priorities have changed for sure. There’s more to come."

He had also said, " I’m a father and there are certain decisions I will take for my kid till she is of an age where she can voice what she wants. But I would always want to have a dialogue. It won’t be like, ‘Maine bol diya toh bol diya’. It might backfire at times."

