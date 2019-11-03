Adorable and how! Deepika Padukone has always been a cutie and these infant photos of her are proof

With her every post, Deepika Padukone surprises her fans as one does not expect what will be she be sharing on her Instagram page. She shares photos donning fashionable looks, moments with her family, friends and also her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. Moreover, DP also takes a trip down memory lane and shares childhood photos which are too cute to miss. Today, Deepika did the same and made her fans happy instantly.

The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of photos when she was a baby. In the first photo, tiny and sleeping Deepika is looking cute as ever and her face hasn't changed much, to be honest. She looks adorable as ever in a white sweater and powder blue pants with a leopard print jacket. In another photo, she is seen in a deep sleep wearing a baby pink onesie and a white beanie.

Deepika captioned the photo stating, "post-Diwali celebrations... #diwali"

Check out the photos below:

Earlier talking to Vogue about her childhood, she stated, "As a family, we saw maybe two films a year. I don’t know why. But whenever I watched a movie, I knew that one day I’d be doing this. I’d start with modelling, then go into films. And that’s exactly how it happened."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak in which she plays the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.