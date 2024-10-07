Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Nobel Prize 2024 in Medicine awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for discovery of...

Adnan Sami's mother passes away, singer pens emotional note: ‘Greatest sadness and infinite sorrow’

70-year-old woman gets reply on job application after 48 years, says 'it seems…'

Rapper Drake warns fans against fake friends amid feud with Kendrick Lamar: 'They might stab you in...'

Sinwar’s Gambit: The untold story how Hamas geared up for October 7 war below Gaza

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Nobel Prize 2024 in Medicine awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for discovery of...

Nobel Prize 2024 in Medicine awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for discovery of...

Adnan Sami's mother passes away, singer pens emotional note: ‘Greatest sadness and infinite sorrow’

Adnan Sami's mother passes away, singer pens emotional note: ‘Greatest sadness and infinite sorrow’

70-year-old woman gets reply on job application after 48 years, says 'it seems…'

70-year-old woman gets reply on job application after 48 years, says 'it seems…'

7 yoga asanas to reduce bad LDL levels

7 yoga asanas to reduce bad LDL levels

CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane’s  5 films you must watch

CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane’s  5 films you must watch

10 films to watch when you are sad

10 films to watch when you are sad

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

From Starbucks to Zudio: 7 popular brands owned by Ratan Tata's group

From Starbucks to Zudio: 7 popular brands owned by Ratan Tata's group

5 best moments from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again trailer

5 best moments from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again trailer

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

Karan Johar breaks silence on Vasan Bala's comment on him sending Jigra script to Alia Bhatt: 'If you see...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Adnan Sami's mother passes away, singer pens emotional note: ‘Greatest sadness and infinite sorrow’

In a heart-wrenching post on his Instagram handle, Adnan Sami shared the sad news,

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 03:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Adnan Sami's mother passes away, singer pens emotional note: ‘Greatest sadness and infinite sorrow’
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Singer Adnan Sami on Monday expressed his grief over the demise of his mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan who passed away at the age of 77.

In a heart-wrenching post on his Instagram handle, Sami shared the sad news, "It's with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan..." "We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul. May Allah SWT bless our dearest Mother in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen...," he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ADNAN SAMI (@adnansamiworld)

After he shared the news on social media, fans and industry friends extended their condolences. Actor Mini Mathur wrote, "I'm am so so sorry for your loss dear Adnan, roya & medina. Wishing strength to the family" Jackie Shroff commented, "Having lost my Mom dad brother I feel your loss tc our departed souls always around us." One of the social media users wrote, "Sorry for your loss, May she rest in peace."

While another wrote, "From Allah we came and to Him is our return. My heartfelt sympathies to you and your family on the passing of your dear mom. May Allah grant you all patience and strength during this saddening time. May Allah grant her a lofty place in paradise, Ameen."

"Our heartfelt condolences may her soul rest in peace and give courage to you to bear the loss," wrote another social media user. Meanwhile, talking about his work front and achievements, in 2020, the ace singer received the prestigious Padma Shri Award.

Adnan Sami has sung a number of songs including Mujhko Bhi Toh Lift Kara De, Tera Chehra, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob, Kuch Pyar Bhi Kar, among others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UP: Doctors extract 2kg hair bundle from woman's stomach who ate it for….

UP: Doctors extract 2kg hair bundle from woman's stomach who ate it for….

Meet wife of famous Indian cricketer, who cracked CS exam, now earns crores by selling cakes, her net worth is...

Meet wife of famous Indian cricketer, who cracked CS exam, now earns crores by selling cakes, her net worth is...

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

Meet Muskan Bamne, Anupamaa-fame actress who worked with Shraddha Kapoor, now entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 house

PM Kisan Yojana 18th installment money not credited? Here's what you can do now

PM Kisan Yojana 18th installment money not credited? Here's what you can do now

'Gave up arms, adopted Gandhian way of...': Separatist Yasin Malik in court

'Gave up arms, adopted Gandhian way of...': Separatist Yasin Malik in court

MORE

MOST VIEWED

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

From Starbucks to Zudio: 7 popular brands owned by Ratan Tata's group

From Starbucks to Zudio: 7 popular brands owned by Ratan Tata's group

5 best moments from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again trailer

5 best moments from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again trailer

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Bigg Boss 18 final list of 19 contestants: Salman Khan's show off to a GREAT start

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

Most fuel-efficient CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement