Adnan Sami's mother passes away, singer pens emotional note: ‘Greatest sadness and infinite sorrow’

In a heart-wrenching post on his Instagram handle, Adnan Sami shared the sad news,

Singer Adnan Sami on Monday expressed his grief over the demise of his mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan who passed away at the age of 77.

In a heart-wrenching post on his Instagram handle, Sami shared the sad news, "It's with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother Begum Naureen Sami Khan..." "We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul. May Allah SWT bless our dearest Mother in Jannat-ul-Firdaus...Ameen...," he said.

After he shared the news on social media, fans and industry friends extended their condolences. Actor Mini Mathur wrote, "I'm am so so sorry for your loss dear Adnan, roya & medina. Wishing strength to the family" Jackie Shroff commented, "Having lost my Mom dad brother I feel your loss tc our departed souls always around us." One of the social media users wrote, "Sorry for your loss, May she rest in peace."

While another wrote, "From Allah we came and to Him is our return. My heartfelt sympathies to you and your family on the passing of your dear mom. May Allah grant you all patience and strength during this saddening time. May Allah grant her a lofty place in paradise, Ameen."

"Our heartfelt condolences may her soul rest in peace and give courage to you to bear the loss," wrote another social media user. Meanwhile, talking about his work front and achievements, in 2020, the ace singer received the prestigious Padma Shri Award.

Adnan Sami has sung a number of songs including Mujhko Bhi Toh Lift Kara De, Tera Chehra, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob, Kuch Pyar Bhi Kar, among others.

