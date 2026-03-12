Adnan Sami promotes Indie music, join forces with Zee Music Company, says 'this partnership allows me creative freedom'

To promote Indie, non-film music, Adnan Sami will lead the artist roster of Zee Music Company, and also share his views on the new association.

Popular singer, composer, and Padma Shri awardee Adnan Sami has taken a significant step in promoting non-film music by partnering with Zee Music Company. Zee Music Company announced the expansion of its artist roster with the signing of iconic composer, singer and pianist Adnan Sami, exclusively for Indie music. The music label has also onboarded contemporary pop artist and producer Qaran, putting faith in the independent talent and Indian Urban Pop.

How will Adnan Sami contribute to Indie music?

As part of this expansion, Zee Music Company has onboarded Padma Shri awardee Adnan Sami to its esteemed artist roster, marking an exciting new collaboration in the non-film music space. Through this exclusive collaboration with Zee Music Company, Sami will release a series of original non-film singles, ushering in a new creative chapter.

'This partnership allows me creative freedom': Adnan Sami

Embarking on this new journey, Adnan Sami shared, “Music has always been about evolution and connection for me. I’m truly delighted to begin this new musical chapter with Zee Music Company. This partnership allows me the creative freedom to explore new genres while staying true to ‘melody’. I’m excited & delighted at the enthusiastic support accorded to me by ZMC, whereby they share & believe in my artistic vision & have warmly joined hands with me to carve a new direction in my musical journey. with fresh music very soon. See You on the Wild Side!”

About Adnan Sami

An iconic singer, composer, and virtuoso pianist, Sami has been among the most influential voices in Indian pop and film music for over three decades. He is the voice and composer behind some of the most defining hits in Indian pop, including Lift Karade, Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Tera Chehra and Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein. Among his many global milestones, Sami also made history as the first Asian artist to sell out London’s Wembley Arena for two consecutive nights, redefining crossover success for South Asian musicians on the international stage. The new collaboration will bring Adnan Sami’s forthcoming, signature chart-topping melodies into the spotlight, reconnecting with the sound that became a milestone in India’s pop landscape.