Adnan Sami discloses how he lost 130 kgs, says 'none of it was done by any kind of surgical interference'

Adnan Sami/File photos

Singer and musician Adnan Sami, who was once massively overweight, has undergone an unbelievable weight loss journey and looks extremely hot and handsome now. In July this year, his photos from his Maldives vacation with his wife and daughter spread like a wildfire on the internet.

In a recent interview, Adnan has revealed how he lost 130 kgs without surgery. Speaking to Mashable India, Sami said, "There is a tremendous question mark on how did I lose weight. People thought, ‘inhone surgery karvayi, Liposuction karvaya’ (he got some surgery, he got liposuction) None of it was done by any kind of surgical interference."

"I was 230 kgs and the doctor in London gave me an ultimatum. He told me the way you are leading your life, I wouldn’t be surprised if your parents find you dead in a hotel room in six months. My father was listening to this entire conversation. That evening he had a very emotional conversation with me. He said, ‘I have been through everything that you had to endure. I have been with you through thick and thin. I have always held your hand and have never asked you for anything. But I just have one request, you have to bury me. I cannot bury you, no father should bury his child'", the singer further added.

The singer, who gained fame with his back-to-back hits in the early 2000s such as Life Karadey, Tera Chehra, and Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao concluded, "I went to Texas and got myself a fantastic nutritionist. She then completely changed my lifestyle and told me I will have to stick to this lifestyle throughout my life."



For the unversed, on Republic Day 2020, he was announced as the Padma Shri awardee and received the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind in November 2021.

