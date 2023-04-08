Adnan Sami's brother Junaid Khan makes shocking claims, says singer showed indecent video of wife to Indian court

Adnan Sami-Junaid Khan

Singer Adnan Sami is in the midst of a controversy where his estranged brother Junaid Khan has made shocking claims about him. In a now-deleted social media post, Junaid has claimed that Adnan has lied about his life and also that he made an indecent video of his second wife and have it to an Indian court.

Recently, Junaid made a long post on Facebook that has since been deleted. In it, he alleged that Adnan has constantly given false details about his life and career. “Adnan Sami was born on 15 August 1969 in a Rawal Pindi hospital. I was born in the same hospital in 1973. So him stating he was born in England or any other place are all lie. He failed his O levels in England and got the degrees made from Lahore. He did his A levels privately in Abu Dhabi," Junaid wrote.

He then made a shocking claim about the singer’s personal life and wrote, “This point makes me sick. I wouldn’t do it to my girlfriend even! Adnan Sami made a p*rn DVD of his 2nd wife Sabah Galadaeri around 2007 or 2008. Ok…Kinky stuff can happen between a husband and wife…BUT KEEP IT TO YOURSELF! Adnan Sami gave it in court – for all India to see – lying he didn’t make it and Sabah’s lover made it! All lies! Sabah fainted in court I was told.”

Junaid Khan also spoke about how his brother never helped him build his career and blamed Adnan Sami for failure and wrote, “Adnan Sami could have helped me musically big time! He knows I have talent too and can sing. Many have said to me I have a slightly better voice than him even! The edge! But he never cared and remained selfish as he is. Never launched me in India! He is a shady character. Did he fear I may have overtaken him career-wise? Don’t rule it out! Now I sit at home doing nothing! Adnan Sami is the main reason for it.”

Adnan and Junaid are sons of Pakistani Air Force veteran Arshad Sami Khan. Adnan began his career in the 1980s in the UK and began composing for films in Pakistani cinema in 1995. In 2000, he gained fame with his album Kabhi To Nazar Milaao, where he collaborated with Asha Bhosle. He has since lent his voice to songs in a number of Bollywood films. In 2016, he became an Indian citizen and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020.

Read Adnan Sami opens up on his astonishing physical transformation, says 'have had issues with my weight...'